Skechers sues L.L. Bean for allegedly copying its shoe designs

LL Bean has been sued by footwear maker Skechers USA , which accused the clothing and outdoor gear company of illegally copying its shoes, which have sold in the millions.

According to a complaint filed late Monday in Manhattan federal court, the world’s third-largest footwear company believes LL Bean’s Freeport casual shoes infringe two patented designs for “heel cups” that surround the back of the foot.

Skechers called its designs “unique and eye-catching” because they use “graceful, sweeping, gently rolling lines and slopes” resembling the shape of a heel.

“Only after Skechers incurred the substantial risk and monumental expense of developing and promoting its shoes with these heel cup designs, and established that they had broad appeal, did LL Bean enter the market with its infringing shoe,” Skechers said.