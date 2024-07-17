ByteDance has to keep the EU’s gatekeeper label under the Digital Markets Act

Under the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), gatekeepers are required to make their messaging apps interoperate with rivals, let users decide which apps to pre-install on their devices and are not allowed to favour their own services over rivals.

ByteDance had argued that its designation could undermine the DMA goal by protecting dominant companies from newer competitors such as TikTok, which does not have an entrenched position.

The Luxembourg-based General Court sided with the European Commission, the EU executive, and dismissed its challenge, saying that ByteDance had not sufficiently substantiated its arguments.