How Olympic athletes train to compete in extreme heat

Earlier this year, inside a small “heat acclimation chamber” at a London university, the temperature was cranked up to 95 degrees Fahrenheit while runners trained on treadmills. They were preparing for the Marathon des Sables—an ultramarathon that covers 160 miles over seven days in the Sahara Desert. It’s an extreme event. But it’s the type of training that’s becoming increasingly common for any outdoor athlete as the planet heats up.

For most competitions, “we have this expectation now that it’s likely that we could get a really warm day,” says Fiona O’Keefe, a marathon runner who will compete in the Paris Olympics. The past 12 months have been the hottest on record globally. As the temperature rises, so does the risk of extreme heat. The heat wave that hit Mexico this May, for example—with temperatures so hot that monkeys fell dead out of trees—was 35 times more likely because of climate change than it would have been two decades ago. For athletes, preparing to compete in hot weather often means traveling to the competition’s location to train in advance. But many athletes are also now changing their training at home. “This season, I started intentional heat training to prepare for hot races around the world,” says Christopher Blevins, a mountain biker who is also competing in the Olympics. “This means sitting in a sauna after rides or riding on a stationary bike with the heat on full blast and multiple layers and jackets on. It’s not fun by any means, but it’s necessary to prepare for the increasingly hot races we have in the summer.” Getting in a hot bath or a sauna after exercising can help the body adapt to heat quickly, says Robbie McIntyre, an exercise physiologist at St Mary’s University in London, the school that has a heat acclimation chamber. “Even though you’re not exercising in the heat, you still get those heat-acclimation adaptions,” he says. The positive effects can happen as few as three days after this type of training begins, though some athletes may train for a couple weeks in advance of a competition that’s likely to be hot.

French triathlete Ludovic Chorgnon training on an exercise bike in a sauna in La Possesion, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, on June 17, 2022. Chorgnon was training for the Iron Hot, an Ironman race in July of 2022 in Death Valley with expected temperatures above 120 degrees Fahrenheit. [Photo: Richard Bouhet/AFP/Getty Images] At aid stations in hot races, runners now often have extra supplies beyond water or sports drinks, including sponges and ice packs. “We’ve talked about having hats that are dunked in ice water,” O’Keefe says. “All of that is an additional consideration for planning going into a major race that might be really hot.” “From fans to ice packs and vests for my head, forearms, and body, my kit has increasingly become inundated with gear to keep me as cool as possible to compete and train in hotter and hotter conditions,” says Jesse Grupper, an Olympic climber. “I used to be able to show up and train and not worry about the temperature.” Heat affects performance. Of course, it can also be dangerous. At the last summer Olympics in Tokyo, the heat index reached 99 degrees Fahrenheit at one point. One tennis player had to leave the court in a wheelchair after suffering heat stroke. Others vomited and fainted after competing. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev took multiple breaks on the court, later saying that he couldn’t breathe properly and “was ready to just fall down on the court.” In the U.S., nearly a dozen football players at the student and professional level have died of heat stroke over the past few years.