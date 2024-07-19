This glowing MTA lamp quickly sold out. Now it’s back for a very limited time

New Yorkers may be unhappy with MTA service, but MTA-inspired home decor? It seems they can’t get enough.

Independent clothing brand OnlyNY partnered with the transit authority to release an MTA signage-inspired table lamp back on July 9, but the lamp was so popular it quickly sold out. Now, Only NY has announced a second run of the MTA lamp for preorder, which ends July 19. The company will fill as many orders as are placed. Like the MTA, however, the lamp is subject to delay: it will ship in mid-November.

The officially-licensed MTA lamp shows the MTA’s retro “M” logo, which was designed by Peter Muller-Munk Associates, a Pittsburgh firm, and used by the MTA between 1968 and 1994, when it rolled out its current logo. The $168 lamp is made from frosted glass with screenprinted logos, an iron base, and a braided orange cord that wouldn’t seem out of place at a construction site.

[Photo: Only NY]

The lamp arrives at a time when some iconic pieces of MTA paraphernalia are being phased out. The MTA announced plans to phase out its colorful card machines back in 2022 (although they are still present in the subway system today). The transit authority is also phasing out its metrocard in favor of the new OMNY card.