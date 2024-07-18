A field guide to annoying coworkers

BY Art Markman5 minute read

Hopefully, you like most of the people you work with. But, there are always a few who rub you the wrong way, and research suggests that these coworkers may be getting more annoying. Some of these aggravating qualities may be idiosyncratic. You have a problem with them, but others seem to get along with them just fine. Other colleagues seem to annoy everyone, though.

A complete catalog of annoying coworkers would probably fill a book, but here are a few of the more common archetypes. (I’m going to focus on annoying colleagues and not ones whose behavior crosses the line into harassment.) Here’s how to spot the annoying ones you’ll likely encounter—what to do with them: The raging narcissist Probably the most common of the annoying coworkers is the narcissist. Narcissists are folks who think they’re special. They believe that they deserve to be listened to, put in charge, and deferred to. There are two subspecies of narcissists—grandiose and vulnerable. Grandiose narcissists have a healthy self-esteem to go along with these other characteristics. They are fairly benign in general, but try not to argue with them too much. If you need something from them, make them think the idea was theirs. Compliment them on their work. Focus more on what you hope to get out of the interaction instead of having a pleasant time. You’re not going to get kudos or credit from the narcissist, but you still might achieve your goals.

Vulnerable narcissists are a different story. They are folks whose self-esteem is actually low, despite their thinking that they’re special. Consequently, they are always trying to prop up their self-esteem with pats on the back from others and by ensuring that they are always seen as the most important person in the room. Your best bet with vulnerable narcissists is to stay away. When they feel threatened, they can fly into a narcissistic rage that can be really unpleasant. The never-ending storyteller One of the colleagues you may dread is the one who always has a story to tell you. It might be about their life, something happening at the office, or just something they picked up on the internet. The fundamental problem with this colleague is that they have stories, but they aren’t gifted storytellers. The anecdote doesn’t have a beginning or middle, and worst of all, it doesn’t have an end. Often, these colleagues are sufficiently engrossed in the story that they don’t even notice how long they’ve been going on. This is a benign situation, but still one that can be frustrating. I recommend a polite interruption and a reminder that you need to move on to something else.

