In recent months, Zyn, Phillip Morris International’s brand of nicotine pouches, has been suffering from a nationwide shortage. Philip Morris promised to recover the national stock by the end of the year. Now, part of that stock recovery plan includes a new manufacturing facility.
As the “Zynpocalypse” rages on, the company is investing $600 million in a new plant to produce the nicotine pouches. Built in Aurora, Colorado, the manufacturing facility will begin operations by the end of 2025 and enter regular Zyn production in 2026.
What are Zyns?
Zyns are flavored nicotine pouches that consumers can tuck into their cheek. Their small size makes Zyns highly covert, discretely leeching nicotine into the bloodstream from its placement between the gum and upper lip. They come in multiple flavors, like mint and coffee, as well as two nicotine strengths in the US: 3mg and 6mg.
Proposed as an alternative to cigarettes or vaping, there are few long-term studies on the safety of Zyn. According to the University Health Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the pouches can have side effects including irritation of the gum, a sore mouth, hiccups, and even nausea. And, like all nicotine products, Zyn can cause addiction.
Zyn usage has exploded in recent years, primarily thanks to a group of TikTok “zynfluencers.” Online creators detailed the buzz Zyn offered them, leading the nicotine product to mass pickup with primarily young audiences. Meanwhile, cigarette usage is dwindling, and the vape market is facing aggressive market tactics from China. Zyn could just be the next frontier of American nicotine.
Of course, Zyn isn’t the only nicotine patch on the market. Competing brands On!, Rogue, and Velo, as well as cheap international dupes, have been gaining market share despite the Zyn shortage. Still, Zyn remains a name in the industry.
Why is there a Zyn shortage?
Reacting to sharp increased demand in the past year, Philip Morris has been unable to create the necessary product in their sole Owensboro, Kentucky, factory.
The product has been on the market since 2014; the solo factory was enough to meet demand before the “Zynfluencer” boom. But, with a spike in demand and limited manufacturing space, Philip Morris couldn’t produce at the level requested by its consumers.
The resulting shortage has been given lots of fun names online: the “Apocalypse,” the “Zyndemic,” or even “the Great Depression.” TikTok users couldn’t national wasteland of Zyns, begging Philip Morris to create more products, which the company is attempting to do with the new plant.
“PMI and its U.S. affiliates are accelerating their mission to move adults who smoke away from cigarettes in the U.S. by investing in new U.S. manufacturing capacity to meet the increasing demand for nicotine options that are scientifically substantiated as better alternatives,” wrote Stacey Kennedy, PMI Americas president and U.S. CEO in a statement.