Netflix’s ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ showed us years ago that JD Vance is full of contradictions

It already took some Olympian logic-gymnastics to accept real-estate-mogul-turned-game-show-host Donald Trump as the populist voice of Real America. So, it might only take a tiny backward handspring further to applaud Trump’s choice for co-defender of the working class: a guy with an executive producer credit on a Netflix movie based on his own life.

“Sometimes I view members of the elite with an almost primal scorn,” JD Vance wrote in his bestselling memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, the source material for the 2020 Netflix film. Published in 2016, the book was once viewed as a literary decoder-ring for how Rust Belt residents think. But it’s unclear how anyone could still consider Vance a coalmine whisperer now that he’s spent the years since 2016 further transforming himself into a pillar of the galactically wealthy elite. While the primary narrative of his VP nomination is Vance’s transition from Never Trumper to Trump’s running mate, what’s even more striking is the clash between his working-class savior façade and the Silicon Valley reality. “He’s going to appeal to all these lunch-bucket Democrats,” Republican Senator Steve Daines confidently said of Vance on Monday at the Republican National Convention. This prediction may not hold water. It remains unclear at this point, neck-deep in the 2024 election, exactly which lunch-bucket Democrats tend to have a soft spot for venture capitalists with extensive ties to tech billionaires Peter Thiel and Marc Andreesen.

After growing up shuffling between rural Kentucky and suburban Ohio, as described in his book, Vance eventually got accepted into Yale Law School. Upon graduating in 2013, he promptly began working as a principal in Mithril Capital, the Silicon Valley VC firm founded by Thiel. Years later, after Hillbilly Elegy cemented his national profile, Vance joined DC-based investment firm Revolution LLC, purportedly to focus on investing in startups located in the Midwest. He later cofounded another VC firm, Narya Capital, for much the same reasons. This one was even headquartered in Cincinnati. On the surface, it all sounds like a feel-good story about a son of the Midwest taking what he learned from Silicon Valley and applying it back home. Robin Hood for the Rust Belt. Considering that Vance first made his political ambitions known in 2018, however, and that he has glided along on a ridiculously charmed trajectory ever since, to a Senate seat in 2022 and potentially the White House this November, the story smacks of cold hard calculation. And besides, Vance may have already maxed out on wringing questionably polished feel-good stories out of his life with Netflix’s take on Hillbilly Elegy. Ron Howard, the filmmaking equivalent of Tom Hanks’s EveryDad screen persona, did his level best to broaden the appeal of Vance’s bestseller for Netflix’s global audience. It opens with a scene of Howard’s own creation, in which Appalachian adolescent Vance saves an injured turtle’s life—and reveals that words like “carapace” are already in his vocabulary—against the urging of a less-enlightened friend to instead see how far he can toss the turtle. This is how we know that Vance was, even from an early age, destined to avoid becoming one of the shirtless men standing in decrepit driveways with immobile pickup trucks whom Howard surveys during the opening credits.

