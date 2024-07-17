Cucumber recall 2024: Listeria fears hit produce sold at Walmart stores in 3 states

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

It’s not been a good summer for cucumbers. Back in June, a recall was implemented over produce sold in 14 states due to fears of Salmonella contamination.

Now another recall is hitting cucumbers, this time due to fears of Listeria contamination. Here’s what you need to know. What is the recall about? The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a notice that select cucumber products sold by Wiers Farm Inc. of Willard, Ohio, are being voluntarily recalled. Wiers Farm announced the recall on July 12, and the notice was published by the FDA on Tuesday. The company says the recall is being done “out of an abundance of caution” over fears that some of the cucumber products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

What is Listeria monocytogenes? It’s a bacterium that can cause a serious infection, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The infection, known as Listeriosis, can be deadly. The CDC says on average about 1,600 people contract the infection every year and of those about 260 die. Symptoms of a Listeriosis infection include muscle aches and fatigue, headache, fever, confusion, seizures, and more. Listeriosis can also cause intestinal illness, which presents as vomiting and diarrhea. Listeriosis can sicken anyone, but people who are 65 or older, pregnant, newborns, and those who have weakened immune systems are at greater risk of infection.

What cucumber products are being recalled? According to the FDA’s notice, the recall encompasses “a limited number of whole cucumbers” that have a pack date of June 5, 2024. A bagged salad cucumbers product is also being recalled, which has a pack date of June 5, 2024 and June 6, 2024. The product details provided in the FDA notice are as follows: Product Name: Whole Cucumbers Size: 1.5-2.5 inch diameter, 6-9 inch length

Whole Cucumbers Product Name: Wiers Farm 2 lb bagged Salad Cucumber Packaging: clear bag with blue base

Wiers Farm 2 lb bagged Salad Cucumber Images of the products’ packaging can be found here.

Where were the impacted products sold? The products involved in the recall were sold at select Walmart stores in three states: Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. What should I do if I have the impacted products? The products will already be past their shelf life, but if you do happen to still have them, do not consume them. Instead, throw them away. The notice states that “if consumers have any product they question, do not consume it, but rather discard it.”