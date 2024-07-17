These are the companies JD Vance has invested in as a VC (and beyond)

BY Chris Morris6 minute read

JD Vance, who on Monday was named Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election, has had a number of careers throughout his life. He currently serves as the junior Senator from Ohio. He has been a best-selling author. And once, briefly, he opted to try his luck as a venture capitalist.

Over the course of six years, Vance worked at three different VC firms, which wasn’t long enough to truly be a success or a failure in the job. He started as a junior investor with the Peter Thiel-backed Mithril Capital in 2016, right after his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, was released. In 2017, he joined Revolution, a VC-firm cofounded by former AOL CEO Steve Case. (That company was born out of Case’s bus tour designed to highlight startup opportunities in the heartland of America and other non-Silicon Valley cities.) And in 2020, JD Vance launched his own venture firm, called Narya Ventures, alongside Colin Greenspon. He stayed until 2022, when he decided to run for office. Before he left, though, Narya raised more than $93 million from investors including Thiel and Google’s Eric Schmidt.

Vance only served on one board during his time with the company—AppHarvest, a food production company operating indoor farming in Appalachia. The company went bankrupt in 2023, two years after Vance had left the board. Overall, according to Pitchbook, Vance was listed as lead partner on nine deals: In 2018, he was an investor in Losant, an enterprise IoT platform; Engage Talent, a recruiting company; DemandJump, a marketing strategy company; Aatmunn, an industrial technology firm; Lumenari, a now-defunct materials discovery company; and The Minte, a housekeeping company that has since been acquired. The following year, he led deals in AppHarvest and Chassi, an AI firm. While he’s no longer a venture capitalist, Vance has seemingly continued to invest in lots of companies. His financial disclosure report from the U.S. Senate shows holdings in more than 100 companies, including Anduril Industries (Palmer Luckey’s defense company), Peanut Butter Inc. (a student loan-assistance company), and sneaker-exchange company StockX.

Most of the investments are between $1,000 and $15,000 per company, though he had a larger stake (between $15,001 and $50,000) in four businesses—Memoir, a photo sharing app; Rumble, a rights-management video platform; biotech company Beren Therapeutics; and Hallow, maker of a prayer and meditation app. Here’s a full list of the companies where Vance holds nonpublic stock, as of October 30, 2023, as taken from his financial disclosure report. There’s a wide variety of companies, from biotechs to apps to clothing-resale companies, though it’s unclear just how much of each he owns. Investments of over $15,000 Beren Therapeutics P.B.C., Biotechnology company

Chapter, App developer – photo sharing Hallow, App developer – meditation, prayer and sleep Rumble, Rights management video platform (investment is between $115,000 and $300,000, according to the documents)

Investments of $15,000 or less 120 Water Audit, LLC, Water and wastewater program management and compliance 75F, Inc., Commercial building automation 8th Stage, Inc., Payment and ownership platform

Abartys Health LLC, Healthcare data management AcreTrader, an online farmland investment company ALTality, Inc., Immersive augmented reality technology

Americademy, Inc., Educational software design/development AmplifyBio, LLC, a biotechnology company focusing on cell and gene therapies Amplion, Inc., Precision medicine intelligence platform

Anduril Industries, Inc., National security hardware and software products ANVL, Inc., Safety, quality, and operations data and insights Atlas Space Operations, Communications and data services

Atomos Nuclear and Space Corporation, Orbital transfer vehicle development Aurora Insights, Wireless industry data solutions Back to the Roots, Organic food and gardening

BacklotCars, Auto dealer services Bidr Inc., Fundraising auction platform Bionaut Labs, LTD, Remote-controlled robotics development

Blokable, Inc., Vertically-integrated modular multifamily housing developer Brace Software, Inc., Financial services software design and development Branch Financial, Inc., Nondepository credit intermediation

CareAcademy.co, Inc., Online caregiver training provider Caribu, Inc., Video calling app developer Catalyst IT Services, Inc., Software engineering services

Chase Therapeutics Corporation, Early-stage, product-based specialty pharmaceuticals Collective Hotels and Retreats, Inc., Experiential travel services DeepConvo Inc., Voice-based telehealth interface developer

DemandJump Inc., Content marketing and attribution platform Dispatchlt, Inc., Delivery management software developer Edisun Microgrids, Inc., Energy storage technology developer

EIE Materials, Inc., Nanotechnology and LED phosphors Energy Intelligence, Inc., Energy information services Ethex Software Inc., Decentralized exchange

FiscalNote, Inc., Global policy and market intelligence information services FlavorCloud, Inc., Cross-border inventory carrier network Fluree, PBC, Software developer

Flytedesk Inc., Campus advertising network Foxtrot Ventures, Incorporated, Mobile app developer Freightwaves Inc., Logistics benchmarking, analytics, monitoring, and forecasting

FTC Holdings LLC, Travel and tourism services Gathering, Inc., Financial services technology development Global Uprising, PBC, Outdoor gear design and sales

Glow Technologies, Inc., Podcast membership marketing services GoGuardian Holdings, Inc., Educational software developer Gramercy Technologies, Inc., Software design and development

Guardhat, Inc., Intelligent safety system development Hatch Technologies, Inc., Application software design and development HealthCare Interactive, Inc., Online dementia care training, certification, and credentialing

Hermeus Corporation, Hypersonic aircraft developer Huge Legal Technology Company, Inc., Trust and estate planning software developer ICX Media, Inc., Video intelligence services

IdealSpot, Inc., Market research services Immersive Tech, Inc., Virtual reality experience developer Inscope Medical Solutions, Inc., Intubation technology developer

Insightin Health, Inc., Medical services technology developer JMM Partners DE, Inc., Recruiting software developer K4Connect, Inc., Healthcare software developer

Kidizen, Inc., Clothing resale platform Kiswe Mobile Inc., Live-streaming technology developer Kriya Therapies, a biotechnology company focusing on gene therapies

Ledger Investing, Inc., Online investing marketplace LifeLoop, LLC, Assisted living community management software developer LockerDome, Inc., AI technology developer

Losant loT, Inc., Internet technology developer Lunar Labs, Inc., Mobile data services Lynk Global, Inc., Satellite-to-mobile phone technology developer

MANTL, Inc., Workflow management and automation software developer MCH Ventures, Inc., Healthcare software development Medici Technologies, LLC, Sensor development and data analytics services

Megh Computing, Inc., Streaming analytics and AI acceleration development Mend Tech, Inc., Mobile app development Mint Apartment Cleaning, Inc., Housekeeping services provider

Mixtroz, LLC, Networking platform developer Neighbor Storage, Inc., Peer-to-peer storage unit platform Neighborhood Goods, Inc., Consumer goods retail – department store

NeoLight, LLC, Neonatal phototherapy system development NeuScience, Inc., Cancer therapeutics development Nickson, Inc., Home furniture rental

Off the Record, Inc., Legal technology platform developer Ordway Labs, Inc., Billing and revenue automation software development PartySlate, Inc., Digital event planning platform developer

PatientOne, Inc., Medical risk management Peanut Butter, Inc., Student loan assistance services Pop Biotechnologies, LLC, Liposome technology and nanomedicine development

POPS! Diabetes Care, Inc., Virtual healthcare platform development Pryon Incorporated, Health and safety AI technology development Qwick, Inc., On-demand food service staffing platform development

Raptor Acquisition Holdings, LLC, Merger, acquisition, corporate finance, and capital raising advisory services Ready Responders, Inc., Virtual emergency healthcare services platform Replica, Inc., Urban planning data platform

SaaS Industries, Inc., Accelerator process, toolchain, and software platform development Scholly, Inc., Scholarship platform development ShearShare, Inc., Salon and barbershop booth rental app developer

Sisu Global Health Inc., Medical device design and development Slingshot Aerospace, Inc., Space simulation and analytics solutions Smartwyre, Inc., Agricultural supply software development

Sole Power, LLC, Real time location and safety remote management platform development Soundways, Inc., Recording, streaming, and gaming audio solutions developer SparkCharge, Inc., Electric vehicle charging technology development

StockX, Inc., Online clothing reseller and marketplace Stord, Inc., Cloud-based supply chain software development Structural, Inc., Infrastructure repair and enhancement services provider

Summersalt, an online clothing retailer Tap Projects, Inc., Computer software and app development The Next One’s On Me, Inc., Digital gifting platform

Thrive Global Holdings, Inc., Wellness and performance solutions developer Understory, Inc., Smart weather station microgrid development Vemos, LLC, Event management platform development

Visage Enterprise, Inc., Financial services technology development – payroll Waymark, Inc., Digital advertising and video production We Quilt, Inc., Audio social wellness network developer

WealthForge Holdings, Inc., Alternative investment platform WhyHotel, Inc., Hospitality services provider WireWheel, Inc., Privacy and data protection platform development

World View Enterprises, Inc., Near-space technology application development World Waters Holdings, LLC, Beverage manufacturing and distribution Xendoo, Inc., Online bookkeeping and accounting services provider