According to disclosure documents, Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance, owns shares in a wide variety of tech startups.

These are the companies JD Vance has invested in as a VC (and beyond)

[Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images]

BY Chris Morris6 minute read

JD Vance, who on Monday was named Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election, has had a number of careers throughout his life. He currently serves as the junior Senator from Ohio. He has been a best-selling author. And once, briefly, he opted to try his luck as a venture capitalist.

Over the course of six years, Vance worked at three different VC firms, which wasn’t long enough to truly be a success or a failure in the job.

He started as a junior investor with the Peter Thiel-backed Mithril Capital in 2016, right after his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, was released.  In 2017, he joined Revolution, a VC-firm cofounded by former AOL CEO Steve Case. (That company was born out of Case’s bus tour designed to highlight startup opportunities in the heartland of America and other non-Silicon Valley cities.)

And in 2020, JD Vance launched his own venture firm, called Narya Ventures, alongside Colin Greenspon. He stayed until 2022, when he decided to run for office. Before he left, though, Narya raised more than $93 million from investors including Thiel and Google’s Eric Schmidt.

Vance only served on one board during his time with the company—AppHarvest, a food production company operating indoor farming in Appalachia. The company went bankrupt in 2023, two years after Vance had left the board.

Overall, according to Pitchbook, Vance was listed as lead partner on nine deals: In 2018, he was an investor in Losant, an enterprise IoT platform; Engage Talent, a recruiting company; DemandJump, a marketing strategy company; Aatmunn, an industrial technology  firm; Lumenari, a now-defunct materials discovery company; and The Minte, a housekeeping company that has since been acquired. The following year, he led deals in AppHarvest and Chassi, an AI firm.

While he’s no longer a venture capitalist, Vance has seemingly continued to invest in lots of companies. His financial disclosure report from the U.S. Senate shows holdings in more than 100 companies, including Anduril Industries (Palmer Luckey’s defense company), Peanut Butter Inc. (a student loan-assistance company), and sneaker-exchange company StockX.

Most of the investments are between $1,000 and $15,000 per company, though he had a larger stake (between $15,001 and $50,000) in four businesses—Memoir, a photo sharing app; Rumble, a rights-management video platform; biotech company Beren Therapeutics; and Hallow, maker of a prayer and meditation app.

Here’s a full list of the companies where Vance holds nonpublic stock, as of October 30, 2023, as taken from his financial disclosure report. There’s a wide variety of companies, from biotechs to apps to clothing-resale companies, though it’s unclear just how much of each he owns.

Investments of over $15,000

Beren Therapeutics P.B.C., Biotechnology company

Chapter, App developer – photo sharing

Hallow, App developer – meditation, prayer and sleep

Rumble, Rights management video platform (investment is between $115,000 and $300,000, according to the documents)

Investments of $15,000 or less

120 Water Audit, LLC, Water and wastewater program management and compliance

75F, Inc., Commercial building automation

8th Stage, Inc., Payment and ownership platform

Abartys Health LLC, Healthcare data management

AcreTrader, an online farmland investment company

ALTality, Inc., Immersive augmented reality technology

Americademy, Inc., Educational software design/development

AmplifyBio, LLC, a biotechnology company focusing on cell and gene therapies

Amplion, Inc., Precision medicine intelligence platform

Anduril Industries, Inc., National security hardware and software products

ANVL, Inc., Safety, quality, and operations data and insights

Atlas Space Operations, Communications and data services

Atomos Nuclear and Space Corporation, Orbital transfer vehicle development

Aurora Insights, Wireless industry data solutions

Back to the Roots, Organic food and gardening

BacklotCars, Auto dealer services

Bidr Inc., Fundraising auction platform

Bionaut Labs, LTD, Remote-controlled robotics development

Blokable, Inc., Vertically-integrated modular multifamily housing developer

Brace Software, Inc., Financial services software design and development

Branch Financial, Inc., Nondepository credit intermediation

CareAcademy.co, Inc., Online caregiver training provider

Caribu, Inc., Video calling app developer

Catalyst IT Services, Inc., Software engineering services

Chase Therapeutics Corporation, Early-stage, product-based specialty pharmaceuticals

Collective Hotels and Retreats, Inc., Experiential travel services

DeepConvo Inc., Voice-based telehealth interface developer

DemandJump Inc., Content marketing and attribution platform

Dispatchlt, Inc., Delivery management software developer

Edisun Microgrids, Inc., Energy storage technology developer

EIE Materials, Inc., Nanotechnology and LED phosphors

Energy Intelligence, Inc., Energy information services

Ethex Software Inc., Decentralized exchange

FiscalNote, Inc., Global policy and market intelligence information services

FlavorCloud, Inc., Cross-border inventory carrier network

Fluree, PBC, Software developer

Flytedesk Inc., Campus advertising network

Foxtrot Ventures, Incorporated, Mobile app developer

Freightwaves Inc., Logistics benchmarking, analytics, monitoring, and forecasting

FTC Holdings LLC, Travel and tourism services

Gathering, Inc., Financial services technology development

Global Uprising, PBC, Outdoor gear design and sales

Glow Technologies, Inc., Podcast membership marketing services

GoGuardian Holdings, Inc., Educational software developer

Gramercy Technologies, Inc., Software design and development

Guardhat, Inc., Intelligent safety system development

Hatch Technologies, Inc., Application software design and development

HealthCare Interactive, Inc.,  Online dementia care training, certification, and credentialing

Hermeus Corporation, Hypersonic aircraft developer

Huge Legal Technology Company, Inc., Trust and estate planning software developer

ICX Media, Inc., Video intelligence services

IdealSpot, Inc., Market research services

Immersive Tech, Inc., Virtual reality experience developer

Inscope Medical Solutions, Inc., Intubation technology developer

Insightin Health, Inc., Medical services technology developer

JMM Partners DE, Inc., Recruiting software developer

K4Connect, Inc., Healthcare software developer

Kidizen, Inc., Clothing resale platform

Kiswe Mobile Inc., Live-streaming technology developer

Kriya Therapies, a biotechnology company focusing on gene therapies

Ledger Investing, Inc., Online investing marketplace

LifeLoop, LLC, Assisted living community management software developer

LockerDome, Inc., AI technology developer

Losant loT, Inc., Internet technology developer

Lunar Labs, Inc., Mobile data services

Lynk Global, Inc., Satellite-to-mobile phone technology developer

MANTL, Inc., Workflow management and automation software developer

MCH Ventures, Inc., Healthcare software development

Medici Technologies, LLC, Sensor development and data analytics services

Megh Computing, Inc., Streaming analytics and AI acceleration development

Mend Tech, Inc., Mobile app development

Mint Apartment Cleaning, Inc., Housekeeping services provider

Mixtroz, LLC, Networking platform developer

Neighbor Storage, Inc., Peer-to-peer storage unit platform

Neighborhood Goods, Inc., Consumer goods retail – department store

NeoLight, LLC, Neonatal phototherapy system development

NeuScience, Inc., Cancer therapeutics development

Nickson, Inc., Home furniture rental

Off the Record, Inc., Legal technology platform developer

Ordway Labs, Inc., Billing and revenue automation software development

PartySlate, Inc., Digital event planning platform developer

PatientOne, Inc., Medical risk management

Peanut Butter, Inc., Student loan assistance services

Pop Biotechnologies, LLC, Liposome technology and nanomedicine development

POPS! Diabetes Care, Inc., Virtual healthcare platform development

Pryon Incorporated, Health and safety AI technology development

Qwick, Inc., On-demand food service staffing platform development

Raptor Acquisition Holdings, LLC, Merger, acquisition, corporate finance, and capital raising advisory services

Ready Responders, Inc., Virtual emergency healthcare services platform

Replica, Inc., Urban planning data platform

SaaS Industries, Inc., Accelerator process, toolchain, and software platform development

Scholly, Inc., Scholarship platform development

ShearShare, Inc., Salon and barbershop booth rental app developer

Sisu Global Health Inc., Medical device design and development

Slingshot Aerospace, Inc., Space simulation and analytics solutions

Smartwyre, Inc., Agricultural supply software development

Sole Power, LLC, Real time location and safety remote management platform development

Soundways, Inc.,  Recording, streaming, and gaming audio solutions developer

SparkCharge, Inc., Electric vehicle charging technology development

StockX, Inc., Online clothing reseller and marketplace

Stord, Inc., Cloud-based supply chain software development

Structural, Inc., Infrastructure repair and enhancement services provider

Summersalt, an online clothing retailer

Tap Projects, Inc., Computer software and app development

The Next One’s On Me, Inc., Digital gifting platform

Thrive Global Holdings, Inc., Wellness and performance solutions developer

Understory, Inc., Smart weather station microgrid development

Vemos, LLC, Event management platform development

Visage Enterprise, Inc., Financial services technology development – payroll

Waymark, Inc., Digital advertising and video production

We Quilt, Inc., Audio social wellness network developer

WealthForge Holdings, Inc., Alternative investment platform

WhyHotel, Inc., Hospitality services provider

WireWheel, Inc., Privacy and data protection platform development

World View Enterprises, Inc., Near-space technology application development

World Waters Holdings, LLC, Beverage manufacturing and distribution

Xendoo, Inc., Online bookkeeping and accounting services provider

ZenBusiness PBC, Business startup services provider

Zylo, Inc., Saas management platform development

Other investments

In addition to the above business investments, Vance holds positions in a number of public companies, including between $50,000 and $100,000 in Walmart. He also holds between $100,000 and $250,000 in gold and the same amount in Bitcoin.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Morris is a contributing writer at Fast Company, covering business, technology, and entertainment, helping readers make sense of complex moves in the world of tech and finance and offering behind the scenes looks at everything from theme parks to the video game industry. Chris is a veteran journalist with more than 35 years of experience, more than half of which were spent with some of the Internet’s biggest sites, including CNNMoney.com, where he was director of content development, and Yahoo! Finance, where he was managing editor More

