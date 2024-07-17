JD Vance has flip-flopped on climate—now he wants to MAGA: Make America Gas-Powered, Always

BY Patrick Sisson4 minute read

With JD Vance’s selection as Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate, the fossil fuel industry has two champions atop the Republican ticket.

Since his 2022 Senate run, Vance has embraced economic populism, becoming a dedicated friend to fossil fuel interests and a culture warrior eschewing the transition to electric vehicles and clean energy. It’s been part of a hard turn to the right, politically, that has gotten him accused of flip-flopping on climate, much like he did with his own opinion of former President Trump. The Ohio senator, Hillbilly Elegy author, and former venture capitalist has also been touted for being the first millennial added to a major party ticket. His current views on climate change put him in sharp contrast with a majority of his peers. But they haven’t always been this way. During a 2020 speech at Ohio State University, when he outlined a lack of dynamism and progress, he said, “We of course have a climate problem in our society,” which he blamed on emissions from China. He went on to say that part of the problem is “we’re not generating energy much cleaner than we used to,” then touted solar as part of the solution to generating a substantial amount of power. Natural gas is cleaner, he added, “but isn’t going to take us to a clean energy future.”

