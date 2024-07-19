How Amazon turned the whole month of July into a shopping holiday

Of all the ways to measure the success of Amazon’s Prime Day event—its yearly mid-July onslaught of limited-time, members-only deals and markdowns, which just concluded its 10th record-setting iteration—the most remarkable may be the copycats. What was once a blah stretch on the retail calendar is now a promotional shopping carnival. Just before Prime Day this year, archrival Walmart (which retaliated with its own annual mid-July promotion the same year Prime Day launched) offered early access to special summer sales to members of its Walmart+ program, halving its annual fee for the occasion. Target Circle Week offered exclusive bargains to members of its similar program. Newer rival Temu chimed in with extreme markdowns for a Temu Week promotion, and the TikTok Shop countered with Deals For You Days.

Basically, thanks to Prime Day and its ilk, there’s now an inescapable occasion for shopping this time of year, and that occasion is shopping itself. Instead of glomming onto a holiday like Fourth of July or a season like back to school, Prime Day marks only itself. There are no costumes, special meals, ritual events, observations of faith, or cultural bonding. No need to make a pie or hug a relative. You don’t even have to get out of bed. You just buy stuff off the Internet. It’s like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, without the parade.

And it’s hard to deny that this has worked because there are plenty of other measures of Prime Day’s success. The most basic is the raw revenue numbers. The first Prime Day, in July 2015, brought in an estimated $900 million. In 2019, the event was extended to 48 hours, and last year’s sales were pegged at $12.7 billion. While overall retail spending was flat last month, Prime Day set a new record, cracking $14.2 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics. And, of course, that doesn’t count sales figures from the rival promo events.