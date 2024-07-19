Innovations in animal healthcare benefit humans

Have you ever stopped to think about how animals impact our lives and bring communities together every day? The food on the table, the milk in the fridge, the ice cream after recreational sports. Don’t forget the cats, dogs, horses, and other animals that enrich our lives and provide comfort, company, and even therapy.

Animals play a life-changing and life-sustaining role in our society. I’ll admit, this was an eye-opening realization for me in 2023 when I first joined animal health company Zoetis. I knew a lot about human health, but animals presented a new landscape and opportunity for me to continue making an impact on humankind.

In the past decade, the animal health industry has accelerated innovation in preventatives and treatment to extend heathy lives for animals. It has also accelerated faster, more precise diagnosis for many conditions, reducing the time veterinarians must wait for laboratory and specialist reviews.