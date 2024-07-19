Innovations in animal healthcare benefit humans

Ester Banque is EVP and president of U.S. Operations for Zoetis.
Have you ever stopped to think about how animals impact our lives and bring communities together every day? The food on the table, the milk in the fridge, the ice cream after recreational sports. Don’t forget the cats, dogs, horses, and other animals that enrich our lives and provide comfort, company, and even therapy.
Animals play a life-changing and life-sustaining role in our society. I’ll admit, this was an eye-opening realization for me in 2023 when I first joined animal health company Zoetis. I knew a lot about human health, but animals presented a new landscape and opportunity for me to continue making an impact on humankind.
In the past decade, the animal health industry has accelerated innovation in preventatives and treatment to extend heathy lives for animals. It has also accelerated faster, more precise diagnosis for many conditions, reducing the time veterinarians must wait for laboratory and specialist reviews.
I am constantly amazed at the pace and efficiency of innovation in this field. The best part though? I believe we’re just getting started.
Innovations protect pets and their families
A few years ago, my twin daughters were relentlessly begging us for a puppy. My wife and I knew caring for a dog would be a huge responsibility, but we eventually gave in and adopted Yuna. It was one of the best decisions we’ve ever made, and we are so happy she is part of our family.
One of Yuna’s favorite things to do is roam our backyard. Before entering animal health, I had no idea how many parasites potentially threatened Yuna. Nor did I understand the consequences of her bringing parasites into the house and causing health problems for the entire family. However, advances in parasiticides have effectively removed those concerns, and Yuna has free reign of our property without my wife and I having to watch her every move!