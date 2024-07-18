Stop giving out your phone number—and other ways to protect your personal data from hackers

In case you don’t know, we are in the middle of a digital identity crisis. Who we are in real life is being blurred by how we are perceived online thanks to a world that devours our personal data, interprets it, and then uses ( or sells ) it to influence us financially, socially, politically, and more.

Our personal data is being used against us

Our personal data, old and new, is being used against us, holding up a distorted mirror that impacts how we perceive ourselves and the actions that we take while putting our safety and security at risk. Very few people know that one piece of data—a telephone number—has the power to unleash a firestorm of negative consequences. In the wrong hands, it can be the key to taking over our identity and creating a trail of mayhem that costs us hundreds of hours and thousands, if not millions, of dollars to repair.

With the uptick of artificial intelligence and biometric integrations into new technologies, individuals are giving even more of their personal information away—and with it, trusting others to keep it safe. Yet this year alone there have been at least 20 major breaches with millions of people impacted, and more reported daily. In the recent AT&T breach, for example, “records of calls and texts of nearly all of AT&T’s cellular customers” impacted more than 110 million wireless subscribers.

Do these organizations we trust with our data have security best practices, sufficient technologies, or the moral compass to keep our best interests at heart? More often than not, I’d argue that they don’t.