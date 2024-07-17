Netflix, YouTube, LinkedIn, and others all have video games. Which is the best?

Piggybacking on the success that sites like the New York Times has had with Wordle and that Vulture has had with Cinematrix , businesses across the digital landscape have increasingly been embracing video games, even when the fit might be a curious one.

Netflix has spent an estimated $1 billion to build out its gaming unit. YouTube has gone from hosting videos about video games to letting people play them on its platform. LinkedIn, SlingTV, and Hulu now offer them as well, to mixed results.

Thinking of giving your PlayStation the day off and don’t feel like a round of Roblox? Here’s how the new tier of unusual game sites rank:

1) Netflix

In terms of variety and play ability, Netflix Games is far and away the winner in this crop of companies. The company’s investment has given it the rights to such console classics as Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas—The Definitive Edition, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Tomb Raider: Reloaded, as well as popular mobile games including Bloons and Cut the Rope. (All the games that Netflix offers come as their own separate apps, which must be downloaded to be played.)