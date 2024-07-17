In Arkansas, these volunteers are fighting to get abortion on the ballot

BY Adele Peters4 minute read

A day after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, an abortion ban went into effect in Arkansas. At the same time, pro-choice Arkansans started meeting to discuss what they could do in response. The big question: Could they get an amendment on the ballot that would restore access to abortion in the state?

Polls showed it was feasible. This January, after getting initial approval from the state to move forward with the ballot initiative, the group started recruiting volunteers. Hundreds of volunteers collected signatures. More than 101,000 people signed—enough to get the amendment on the ballot this fall. But the secretary of state rejected the signatures on a technicality that the advocates say is wrong. Now they’re suing to move forward. The work has been challenging at every step. Volunteers faced harassment, especially in some more rural areas. “There were multiple instances where we had to call law enforcement to come and intervene to make sure that our people were safe,” says Rebecca Bobrow, director of strategy for Arkansans for Limited Government, the political group behind the initiative. “We had folks who were being threatened—lots of ‘I’ll kill you’-type language. A couple of women had to hide behind a dumpster because they were being followed by a man who would not leave them alone.” [Photo: courtesy Arkansans for Limited Government] But the volunteers kept going. “They were valiant and took it on and said, ‘This is too important to bow down in the face of [the harassment],’” Bobrow says. “I think they used it as fuel.” Because they didn’t want the counterprotesters’ violent approach to succeed, they pushed to get all the signatures they needed.

[Photo: courtesy Arkansans for Limited Government] They also faced a separate challenge: The group didn’t have support from national pro-choice organizations. The proposed amendment would allow abortions only through 18 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal anomaly, or to protect a woman’s health or life. Under Roe, the standard was around 24 weeks. That’s the point at which a fetus can typically survive outside the womb, though it’s a somewhat arbitrary timeline. The 18-week cutoff was based on internal polling of Arkansas citizens. Some experts argue that the polling might have been flawed—and that there could have been support for broader rights. Stronger amendments for abortion rights have gotten on the ballot in other red states. Still, the group was convinced that it “was the mark where people in the state felt comfortable,” Bobrow says. “I agree, I don’t think 18 weeks is ideal. But I don’t think that women should die while we’re fighting to get to an ideal. Eighteen weeks is better than zero weeks. Arkansas is in crisis.” Right now, abortions are allowed in Arkansas only if it’s necessary to save the life of the mother. Otherwise, there’s a total ban. That’s dangerous in a state that has poor healthcare for mothers. Arkansas has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country; the majority of those deaths are preventable. The state also dropped thousands of women from Medicaid last year.

Arkansas is one of only a few Southern states to even allow ballot initiatives. Nearby, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and other states don’t have that option. But the Republican-led government in Arkansas has been working to make the process more difficult. In 2023, the legislature added a requirement that any initiative needed to qualify in 50 counties, rather than 15. A decade earlier, they added a requirement that initiatives had to give the state a list of any paid canvassers and an affidavit saying they were properly trained. The state now argues that the group didn’t submit the right paperwork for its paid canvassers, which would disqualify any signatures that those canvassers collected. The group disputes this, saying they worked closely with the government office to make sure that everything was filed correctly. Not only did the state get the list of paid canvassers, they say, but the list was even published by the opposition “in an attempt to intimidate our supporters.” Yesterday, the group filed a lawsuit telling the state to move forward. The initiative could still be on the ballot this fall, Bobrow says. It’s crucial to push it through now both because of the health emergency and because an initiative like this might not be possible in the future, she says. “Each legislative session, the legislature is looking to make it harder to get initiatives on the ballot. So in our perspective, we couldn’t wait, because by next year or the year after, there might not be this opportunity anymore. The ballot initiative process might be gone.”