Why this summer has been a mixed bag for Hollywood

BY Robert Safian5 minute read

Summer’s not so hot at the movie theaters, and the same goes for streaming. Nothing’s come close to last year’s Barbie–Oppenheimer success, and Janice Min of the entertainment news startup, Ankler Media, can’t say she’s surprised. Min vets Hollywood’s offerings for the summer entertainment cycle, weighs in on deals from Paramount/Skydance to the astronomical price of NBA rights, and lays out the financial reality for media companies in an age of scrambling for everyone’s digital attention.

This is an abridged transcript of an interview from Rapid Response, hosted by a former editor-in-chief of Fast Company, Bob Safian. From the team behind the Masters of Scale podcast, Rapid Response features candid conversations with today’s top business leaders navigating real-time challenges. Subscribe to Rapid Response wherever you get your podcasts to ensure you never miss an episode. Last year at this time, we were on the brink of Barbenheimer, which juiced the movie industry. This year, it doesn’t seem like there’s quite the same buzz and anticipation for anything. Am I feeling that the right way? We’re in a weird period in entertainment. We had the strikes last year, and people thought we’d have some big rebound and that entertainment would come flooding back. But in fact, it came sort of limping back.

Janice Min [Photo: Todd Williamson/January Images] We had a really grim May at the box office. No one saw Furiosa, which was the Mad Max threequel—the third installment that nobody asked for—and at the same time we had some bombs, as they’re called in Hollywood, some bombs on Netflix. And then comes Inside Out 2, which is its own kind of mini Barbenheimer. It already has exceeded a billion dollars. It kind of revealed this pent-up hunger of people who just needed to get into air-conditioning, and also there has not been a ton of children’s programming out in the theaters in ages. How important is the summer season in this year’s entertainment cycle?

Summer has always had this mythic spot in the psyche of entertainment. It was where you were going to put out your biggest swings. We grew up doing this. You go to the movies all summer and it’s kind of fun and you plan your weekend around it. But that habit has died now. It’s a little bit like, going to the movies now has this expectation, like going to Six Flags. Like you can’t just ride a scary roller coaster. It has to go upside down, and you’re suspended for six seconds, and then you have to go 90 miles an hour down. That has created a very expensive, very high bar. And also this move toward safety. You see sequels that are 70% of the original. In this age of consolidation and studios having so much debt, you’re going to take that bet over an original project. The other news I want to ask you about is that on-again, off-again Paramount-Skydance deal with David Ellison, son of oracle Larry Ellison, now poised to take over the studio. How obsessed is Hollywood about the deal and Ellison? Are you?

This has been the longest, most-tortured saga. And I have a friend who once said of Paramount, it’s like Three Mile Island. It’s like, you can try to clean it up, but there will always be radioactive residue in the soil. I think David Ellison is almost uniquely built to be the next owner of Paramount. He loves movies. I mean, you can’t overestimate the role of having your dad who’s the, I think, eighth-wealthiest man in the world bankrolling this. You also see this as the inevitability of where Hollywood is headed, where you already have Apple, Amazon, Netflix bringing their tech ethos to Hollywood; and I have a hard time imagining that Larry Ellison sits by the sidelines and lets his son play Paramount CEO alone.

advertisement

It’s another family legacy, though, right? It’s like moving from the Redstones to the Ellisons. Every one of these things is a mini Succession, and you have to sort of read into the psycho dramas that are going on behind the scenes. It’s hard not to. You know, rich people, they don’t dream of owning a packaged-goods company. I have to ask you about YouTube. YouTube fascinates me. It remains the most popular streaming platform for younger viewers. Despite efforts by Netflix, Disney, Warner Brothers, Discovery, like none seem to have an answer for YouTube’s dominance. It feels strange to say it but do we still underestimate YouTube?

We totally underestimate YouTube when you look at the amount of time spent on YouTube versus any other streaming platform. Now, you have MrBeast doing his $100 million deal with Amazon, and we’ll see how that goes. But you also have these huge YouTube stars named Rhett and Link, and they ended up with a deal with Warner Brothers Discovery to do a reality show. It came out, but did not do well. They ended up doing basically a 20-minute video rebuttal to Hollywood where they fired Hollywood. They said, ‘We are going to just talk directly to our audience now instead of through you.’ You’re seeing the most successful creators make, like, ungodly amounts of money, in a way that Hollywood probably would not have made possible for them. I saw that Ashton Kutcher recently made a statement about OpenAI’s text-to-video software Sora, and he said that the future movies in entertainment will be viewers giving prompts to software that’ll create bespoke content just for them. Do the studios take those kinds of ideas seriously ?

Not yet. And, I think if you are at Disney, you are using AI, but not necessarily calling it AI in special effects. And there is a movie that’s coming out in November that’s directed by Bob Zemeckis, that stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Penn, and it’s called Here, and it uses AI technology to present them as 20. But AI, it still feels like the future, and I think what isn’t fully processed is that it’s here. So where we are now: What’s at stake for the entertainment business for Hollywood? So one of the things that’s at stake is the future of the legacy studios. And when I say legacy studios, I mean, these sort of brand names that people know. It’s Disney, it’s Warner Brothers Discovery, and it’s Paramount. They all have crushing debt, and they all have streaming services. Disney has done well, everyone else is sort of struggling.