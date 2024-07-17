The founder of Everlane is launching a new sports beverage brand to tap into Gen Z’s health obsession

BY Lilly Smith4 minute read

Thirteen years after launching Everlane, founder Michael Preysman has launched a new company called Magna.

The DTC sports beverage company, which launched yesterday, looks to tap into consumer habits around wellness, longevity, and health—think beverage as lifestyle brand. The company calls itself “the world’s first magnesium powered daily hydration formula,” and it caters to sports enthusiasts who aren’t professional athletes but maintain everyday exercise routines that Magna hopes it will be part of. The magnesium formula is currently available for purchase on the company’s website. (It has plans to move to retail, like many DTC-first brands.) One box of 30 sachets is $55, or $45 with a monthly subscription, which dovetails with the framing of Magna as a habitual part of someone’s daily routine. The formula comes in four flavors: lemon lime, tea lemonade, watermelon lime, and peach mango. It combines three magnesium compounds for energy, muscle recovery, and focus, according to the company; as well as sodium and potassium for hydration. Unlike many sports drinks like Gatorade, which has the sugar equivalence of liquid candy, Manga has zero sugar.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Magna] The rise of the functional beverage market Magna introduces Preysman to an increasingly lucrative “functional beverage” product sector. Functional beverages, or drinks that are positioned as offering a mental or physical wellness benefit in addition to hydration, now make up 10% of the U.S. nonalcoholic beverage market, according to consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ. This includes energy and sports drinks, sodas, waters, and teas, many of which you might’ve heard of, like Mio, Kin, and Olipop. And they’ve seen significant growth over the past several years: Sales of functional beverages grew by 54% between March 2020 and March 2024 to $9.2 billion, also according to Nielsen. Preysman sees a gap in the market that Magna can fill by putting the mineral magnesium, which has very low quantities in sports drinks like Gatorade, front and center. And there is a consumer health gap to potentially address: 75% of people in the U.S. are magnesium deficient, according to a 2009 study by the World Health Organization. Dr. Dana Lis, a performance nutrition consultant for The Golden State Warriors, Dr. Kelly Pritchett, a professor of nutrition & exercise science at Central Washington University, and Dr. Michael Doney, executive medical director at longevity clinic Biograph, have joined Magna as scientific advisors.

[Photo: Magna] “THE EREWHON-IFICATION OF EVERYTHING” The decision to launch Magna comes at a time when the healthcare industry is evolving and attitudes around owning one’s personal health are evolving with it, according to Preysman. He describes the company’s core market as people ages 25-50; “The everyday enthusiast who’s semi-active, who cares a lot about their health but is feeling frustrated and looking for simple solutions to improve their health.” Preysman is counting on a continued cultural shift toward health—a longevity–bio-age–early mornings-and-running clubs counterpoint to the current embrace of Charli XCX’s late-nights-and-cigarettes bad habits. “This next generation is focusing on their own health. If you’ve seen the Erewhon-ification of everything, it’s like health has become a status symbol, and health has become a part of people’s every day in a major way,” Preysman tells me. “Health is moving from healthcare controlled by doctors to the consumer owning the journey . . . On the healthcare side, what I’m really fascinated by is how to shift culture and how to create products that allow people to take health into their own hands.”

advertisement

Broadly, it’s true that there are more and more consumer-side health products from N/A drinks, supplements, and functional beverages to smart tech like the Oura ring, Samsung’s new smart ring competitor, and a whole lot of apps that put owning health down-funnel in the hands of interested, nonmedical professional consumers. Few people need to wait for their annual physical to stay on top of their health if they don’t want to. [Photo: Magna] “PLAYING THE LONG GAME” Magna’s visual brand also emphasizes health, in addition to sport. The electric yellow core color and blocky, lowercase type was designed in-house alongside with the agency Some Days, which has also worked on campaigns for Nike. The visual brand offers a completely different look than the neutral simplicity of Everlane, which Preysman launched back when DTC brands were in their earliest days. The name Magna means “great” in Latin. “Playing the long game,” is a key brand message. It’s in the bio of the company’s Instagram page and a phrase Preysman mentioned a few times in speaking with him. The phrase also positions Magna as part of an ongoing healthy lifestyle, and as a counter to Nike’s “winning is everything,” which is geared around pinnacle sports.