Trump assassination conspiracy posts have been viewed more than 215 million times on X, research shows

The Center for Countering Digital Hate says posts on X containing conspiracy theories about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump have been viewed more than 215 million times, and that 95% of those posts do not contain a fact-check by community members.

Almost immediately after the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, terms such as “staged,” “false flag,” and “deep state” began showing up in X’s trending topics window.

Using X’s advanced search function, CCDH researchers looked up keywords such as those outlined above to manually collect a sample of 100 popular posts about Trump’s attempted assassination. They then calculated the views of those tweets, including only the ones that got more than 10,000 views since July 13.

Some in the MAGA crowd said the orders for the shooting came directly from Joe Biden, or from the “deep state.” Some on the left speculated that, because the shooter appeared to mount his rooftop perch unopposed by the Secret Service, the assassination attempt was designed by the Trump campaign to create a fist-pumping photo op.