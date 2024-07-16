Trump VP pick JD Vance supports Big Tech antitrust crackdown

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick J.D. Vance has openly praised the work of Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, a sign that the agency’s broad approach to antitrust enforcement could enjoy some level of support from a second Trump administration.

Vance, a Republican U.S. senator from Ohio, joined the presidential ticket on Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump officially became the party’s nominee.

Vance is one of several Republican lawmakers, including U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri and Florida U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz, called “Khanservatives” for their agreement with the FTC chair that U.S. antitrust law has a broader purpose than keeping prices down for consumers.

“She recognized there has to be a broader understanding of how we think about competition in the marketplace,” Vance said at an event in Washington in February.