Forget the Eiffel Tower. The most stunning venues at the Paris Olympics are in the suburbs

The Paris Olympics and Paralympics will showcase the grandeur of one of the world’s most beautiful cities, with arenas in such locations as the Eiffel Tower (Beach Volleyball, Judo), Les Invalides (Archery), and even the Chateau de Versailles (Equestrian, Modern Pentathlon.) But one of the most fascinating, and surprising, Paris Olympic venues is located in Saint-Ouen, a tough suburb just north of the city best-known for its raucous flea market.

La Grande Nef, which translates to “Big Prow,” juts over one end of the Île-des-Vannes, a thin, curving island on the Seine. It looks like a sleek, 1970s-esque spaceship, or the underside of a really groovy boat. Located just across the river from the Games’ Olympic Village, it will, thanks to a renovation by Paris-based Chatillon Architects (and funding by the Olympics), primarily serve as a training site for the Paralympics. [Photo: © Antoine Mercusot/Chatillon Architectes] When built in 1971, the saddle-shaped paraboloid—the focus of a larger local sports complex—hosted concerts from Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin, international sports competitions, and political rallies; most notably for congresses of the French Communist Party, which was ascendent in Paris’s so-called Banlieues Rouges, or Red Suburbs. The arena’s full name, La Grande Nef Lucien Belloni de Île-des-Vannes, is in honor of Lucien Belloni, a communist resistance fighter. [Photo: © Antoine Mercusot/Chatillon Architectes] Its chief designer, architect and historian Anatole Kopp, had visited the Soviet Union for inspiration, and envisioned a communist utopia here, building social housing, schools, administrative buildings, and health facilities. But the building had been left for dead since 2014—covered with graffiti and weeds, battered by water damage, hanging by a thread.

Chatillon Architects founder, François Chatillon, is one of 34 “Chief Architect of Historical Monuments” in France. Since shifting his specialty to historic preservation mid-career, he has overseen the restoration of Voltaire’s house, the Résidence Eisenhower (the mansion where General Eisenhower stayed at the end of WWII), the Luxor Obelisk on the Place de la Concorde, and the Grand Palais, the stunning Beaux-Arts cultural center that will host fencing and taekwondo during the Games. [Photo: © Antoine Mercusot/Chatillon Architectes] But the Grande Nef presented a particular challenge due to its unique structure. It was developed as a tool to showcase the area’s modernity. (Its structural engineer, Rene Sarger, was one of the most innovative in the world.) While the building appears to be constructed completely of concrete, it is in fact supported only by two concrete arches, between which span steel cables, all holding the thin metal roof up (braced by façade posts) in tension. “I don’t know of other buildings built exactly like this one,” says Chatillon. So while bringing the edifice up to date, the team had to make careful insertions, ensuring not to upset this delicate structural balance, or the original building’s wonderful form. For instance, the new double-layer translucent polycarbonate skin, a far better insulator than the original plastic, couldn’t be made of glass, which would have caused the entire structure to collapse. The hollow concrete arches, which previously housed mechanical systems, contained asbestos, so while the firm installed light new stainless-steel HVAC ducts just underneath, exposed like a kind of architectural underline. To further improve insulation, a thin PVC roof membrane and rock-wool insulation were slipped inside the exterior and a protective coating was added for waterproofing.

“You have to put a lot of energy and imagination to restore this kind of building,” says Chatillon. “There are no rules for this kind of thing.” [Photo: © Antoine Mercusot/Chatillon Architectes] Post Olympics shine The renovation also brings the building up to present standards via improved handicap accessibility, new acoustic wood paneling and LED lighting, and the installation of an Olympic-level sports floor. New seats in a decidedly 1970s hue reflect those of the originals. After the Games, the Grande Nef will give its neighborhood a much-needed attraction, and center of social life, able to again host sports, concerts, and other events. Saint-Ouen, adds Chatillon, has organized a competition to restore the rest of the Île-des-Vannes athletic complex. And former NBA star Tony Parker is reportedly installing a branch of his Adéquat Academy (merging sports and education) on the Île des Vannes.

[Photo: © Antoine Mercusot/Chatillon Architectes] In that respect, it’s part of a larger strategy of the Paris Games to invest in the city’s long-overlooked inner suburbs, also known (often derisively) as the banlieues. Minutes from the Grand Nef, in Saint-Denis, is the arching Olympic Aquatics Center, by VenhoevenCS architecture+urbanism. Covered with solar panels, it will be one of the largest solar farms in France, supplying the venue with almost all its power. It will be deconstructed after the games to create a neighborhood-scaled facility. [Photo: © Antoine Mercusot/Chatillon Architectes] The Olympic Village, spanning both Saint-Denis and Saint-Ouen, has been planned by Dominique Perrault, architect of the Françcois Mitterrand library. Most of its buildings are made with bio-sourced materials, and after the Games, the Village will become mixed-use affordable housing. And the Paris La Défense Arena, designed by Christian de Portzamparc in nearby Nanterre, has a kaleidoscopic facade made up of 600 moving aluminum and glass scales. Saint-Denis also contains the Stade de France, the focal venue for the Games, which has received a significant modernization. This broader effort to reconnect and revitalize the banlieues through the Games is a major component of the “Grand Paris” strategy, an ongoing attempt to improve connections (and reduce inequalities) between Paris and its suburbs. The city, region, and country have invested billions to instigate this shift (including the Grand Paris Express, a massive rail expansion that includes a Kengo Kuma-designed station in Saint-Denis) and the Olympics is a major opportunity to showcase the results.