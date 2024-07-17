Here’s how to get iOS 18 on your iPhone today. And why you may not want to

The most anticipated software launch of the year is iOS 18, the latest version of the operating system that powers the iPhone. But the hype around iOS 18 is even greater than around previous versions of iOS in years past due to its integration of Apple Intelligence , Apple’s first major push into AI.

iOS 18 will ship to compatible iPhones in September, but as of yesterday, anyone can get their hands on the operating system early, thanks to Apple’s release of the iOS 18 public beta. Here’s what you need to know about the iOS 18 public beta, including where to get it—and why you might not want to.

What is the iOS 18 public beta?

A beta is a prerelease version of software, a work in progress. The point of a beta is that it allows users to test the software and discover bugs that need to be addressed before it rolls out to users around the world.

Apple actually offers two versions of an iOS 18 beta. The first, known as the developer beta, was released in early June. As its name suggests, the developer beta is aimed at professional developers—those who need to adapt their existing apps to changes the new iOS 18 operating system is bringing.