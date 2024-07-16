The new Trump-Vance logo looks familiar—and that’s exactly the point

BY Hunter Schwarz3 minute read

The Trump campaign is saving on design costs. After former President Donald Trump announced freshman Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate, his campaign updated its website and a campaign plane with the new Trump-Vance logo. Preprinted signs with the new logo hadn’t been prepared for attendees at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Monday, so attendees wrote “Vance” on signs themselves. Not to miss a fundraising opportunity, an email went out Tuesday offering a chance to buy the first-ever Trump-Vance tees.

[Screenshot: courtesy of the author] The Trump campaign’s latest digital fundraising ads use graphics of Trump with his fist raised and an American flag in the background. They feature slogans to donate, such as “Fear Not” and “Support Trump,” parlaying an assassination attempt into a marketing opportunity. On paper, it’s a rather dark brand shaped by criminal convictions, shattered norms, and political violence. The Trump campaign even introduced a secondary black-and-white “Never Surrender” logo in June that coincided with developments in his criminal conviction. And yet, the candidate Trump presented at this year’s Republican convention so far has been upbeat and positive. At the convention’s first night Monday, Trump appeared, with a bandage over his right ear, to applause, and the evening’s programming included a video compilation of Trump’s rallies “dancing.” There’s a clear, sharp divide in how Americans view Trump. On one side he’s a folk hero; on the other, he’s an historic threat to democracy.