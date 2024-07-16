Delta Air Lines flight attendants push back after Palestinian flag flap leads to a blanket ban on uniform pins

BY Tracy Brown Hamilton2 minute read

Delta Air Lines has instituted a change to its employee uniform policy following a significant backlash on social media sparked by an X user’s reaction to two flight attendants wearing Palestinian flag pins.

In response, Delta now prohibits its employees from wearing pins representing any country or nationality other than the United States, a move that has sparked major pushback from Delta’s Association of Flight Attendants (AFA). “For decades, our flag pins have been a proud symbol of our aviation history and a bridge between cultures,” the group wrote in an online petition. “But Delta Air Lines is now threatening this tradition with a policy change that disregards our pride and our rights. Instead of standing up against harassment, Delta made a shocking decision to bow to the demands of those who target Flight Attendants by changing policy: prohibiting all flag pins except for the USA flag.” Fast Company has reached out to Delta for comment but has yet to hear a reaction.

@afadelta Delta Flight Attendants: Join thousands of us at deltaafa.org/signnow to petition Delta to retract their pin policy change and implement policies that actually protect us from harassment. This is not just about a pin or a picture—it’s about defending our dignity. ♬ original sound – Delta AFA How this all started The uproar began on July 10, when a post on X labeled the Palestinian pins as “Hamas badges,” which led to widespread controversy. Delta AFA, in a letter to CEO Ed Bastian on July 11, stated that the flight attendants were subjected to “harassment after pictures taken without their consent were circulated on social media with false, inflammatory, and discriminatory allegations.” The group further criticized Delta’s social media responses, saying they “showed contempt for current employees, and the subsequent lack of public response and concern for the safety of all crew members is unacceptable.” Delta AFA called for a public apology from management, emphasizing that “targeting any individuals on the basis of their nationality violates anti-discrimination laws, is antithetical to Delta’s stated commitment to inclusivity and respect, and encourages a hostile work environment.”

Flag pin prohibition The new policy will be implemented starting today. The airline issued a statement highlighting its commitment to diversity and saying it ensures a safe and welcoming environment for everyone. “We are proud of our diverse base of employees and customers and the foundation of our brand, which is to connect the world and provide a premium experience,” the statement read. “We are taking this step to help ensure a safe, comfortable, and welcoming environment for all.” This policy change comes amid heightened tensions due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has led to numerous protests, including those on college campuses. The attendants in question were initially in compliance with Delta’s previous policy that allowed more flexibility with uniform accessories.