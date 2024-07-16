Major League Baseball All-Star Game: How to watch online or on TV, including free options

BY Shannon Cudd2 minute read

We have come to that time in the baseball season when teams take a little . . . break.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game, also known as the Midsummer Classic, marks the symbolic halfway point of the season. Selected talented and popular players from the two leagues temporarily leave their home teams and form American League and National League super teams. They face off tonight with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Here’s what you need to know and how to watch them play ball. What is the history of All-Star baseball games? The All-Star tradition dates back to the 1933 World’s Fair in Chicago. It was the brainchild of Arch Ward, sports editor for the Chicago Tribune. He was backed by Will Harridge, the American League president. The game took place July 6, 1933, at Comiskey Park, home stadium of the American League’s Chicago White Sox, and was supposed to be a one-time event. But it was so successful, a tradition was born.

How coaches and players are chosen The previous year’s pennant-winning managers have the honor of being in charge of the All-Star teams. In 2024, that’s Torey Lovullo for the National League and Bruce Bochy for the American League. These men get to choose their coaching staff. The starting players are voted in by fans in two phases. In the first, the field is wide open and fans choose their top pick at each position. The second phase narrows things down to two finalists. What’s new for the MLB All-Star Game in 2024? The game will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, which is home to the Rangers.

All eyes will be on Pirates rookie Paul Skenes. He has already been announced as the starting pitcher for the National League. This is an amazing feat for a first-year player but not surprising after his impressive playing. He has lived up to his first-round draft pick status. The American League may have a chip on its shoulder after last year’s 3-2 loss. The National League will be gunning for consecutive wins. However, the American League has the better overall record with 47 wins, 44 losses, and two ties. How can I watch or stream the 2024 MLB All-Star Game? The game will be broadcast on Fox, which means you can watch it for free with an over-the-air antenna. Pay-TV subscribers can watch it on cable or stream it on FoxSports.com by authenticating their device.