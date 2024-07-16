Why couples should consider staggered retirements

When you envision retirement with a partner , what does it look like?

Probably retiring at the same time, as you both wave goodbye to the workforce and look forward to new adventures.

The reality is that only 11% of American couples actually retire at the same time, according to a survey by financial services firm Ameriprise.

In fact, 62% of couples end up retiring more than a year apart, the firm’s Couples, Money & Retirement research found.