Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

In addition to the financial ramifications of staggered retirement, there are the emotional ones as well, including how couples feel about one partner still working and the other tapping on their shoulder wanting to take a trip somewhere.

Why couples should consider staggered retirements

A couple watches as waves come ashore at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, California, U.S., November 28, 2023. [Photo: Mike Blake/File Photo/REUTERS]

BY Reuters3 minute read

When you envision retirement with a partner, what does it look like?

Probably retiring at the same time, as you both wave goodbye to the workforce and look forward to new adventures.

The reality is that only 11% of American couples actually retire at the same time, according to a survey by financial services firm Ameriprise.

In fact, 62% of couples end up retiring more than a year apart, the firm’s Couples, Money & Retirement research found.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

This disconnect requires us to rework almost all of our retirement assumptions, which include: the money coming in; the money going out; the healthcare coverage needed, and the Social Security decisions.

All of these assumptions are deeply affected by so-called staggered retirement dates.

“Couples stagger their retirements for different reasons,” said Nayan Ranchhod, a private wealth adviser for Ameriprise who analyzed the data.

Explore Topics