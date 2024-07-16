Why couples should consider staggered retirements

When you envision retirement with a partner, what does it look like?
Probably retiring at the same time, as you both wave goodbye to the workforce and look forward to new adventures.
The reality is that only 11% of American couples actually retire at the same time, according to a survey by financial services firm Ameriprise.
In fact, 62% of couples end up retiring more than a year apart, the firm’s Couples, Money & Retirement research found.
This disconnect requires us to rework almost all of our retirement assumptions, which include: the money coming in; the money going out; the healthcare coverage needed, and the Social Security decisions.
All of these assumptions are deeply affected by so-called staggered retirement dates.
“Couples stagger their retirements for different reasons,” said Nayan Ranchhod, a private wealth adviser for Ameriprise who analyzed the data.