Goodreads reviews of JD Vance’s ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ are stuck in limbo amid news that Trump picked the author to be his VP

Yesterday, former president Donald Trump announced his running mate for the 2024 election: Senator JD Vance of Ohio. Vance, a onetime fierce critic of Trump, is a relative newcomer to politics, having been sworn in less than two years ago. But Vance’s name isn’t exactly unknown. It’s just that most of his recognition had previously come from the literary world.

In 2016, Vance’s memoir Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis was published by HarperCollins. The book explored Vance’s upbringing in the Appalachians and the poverty and struggles surrounding it. In 2020, it was made into a film directed by Ron Howard. But if you’re hoping to weigh in about Vance’s memoir on the book recommendations platoform Goodreads this week, you might be out of luck—at least when it comes to rating and reviewing the book. While Hillbilly Elegy is likely to see a sales bump now that Vance has been announced as Trump’s VP pick, its Goodreads ratings appear to be stuck in limbo for the time being.

Screenshot via Goodreads Goodreads, which is owned by Amazon, has temporarily limited the ability for users to rate or review the book. If you try to do so now, you are greeted with a message saying, “Rating this book temporarily unavailable.” The message goes on to explain, “This book has temporary limitations on submitting ratings and reviews. This may be because we’ve detected unusual behavior that doesn’t follow our review guidelines.” Why would Goodreads pause ratings on a book? What’s behind this pause? It’s either a preemptive move from Goodreads to thwart politically motivated review bombing or it’s been done in reaction to active review bombing attempts in the aftermath of Trump announcing Vance as his VP pick. Fast Company has reached out to Goodreads to get clarification on which of those scenarios is the accurate one. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

Whatever the scenario behind the rating and review pause, the action is not an entirely new one for Goodreads. In 2023, the platform announced that it may sometimes halt the ability to leave ratings and reviews for some books if the site detects unusual activity. “Earlier this year, we launched the ability to temporarily limit submission of ratings and reviews on a book during times of unusual activity that violate our guidelines, including instances of ‘review bombing,’” the company wrote in October 2023. “This kind of activity is not tolerated on Goodreads and it diminishes the community’s trust in people who participate. We are currently in the process of removing ratings and reviews added during times of previous unusual activity that violate our guidelines.” Review platforms often become destinations for user-generated political commentary during moments of high-profile news events. Yelp, for example, has long deployed an alert label on the profiles of businesses that get caught up in viral social media stories. Platforms typically want users to have firsthand experience with the product or service they’re reviewing.