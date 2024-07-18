Follow this 3-step process to stay on track with your midyear resolutions 

We’re officially halfway through the year, and the clock is ticking down on how much time we have left to hit the targets we set for ourselves in January.

It probably comes as no surprise to hear that many of us are off target, but what might be more startling is just how many of us that includes: According to a study by Forbes Health, 80% of goal-setters have already fallen off the wagon, and most gave up on their New Year’s resolutions some time ago.

If this has you feeling down, here’s the good news: You’re not alone. There’s still time to make up lost ground before December 31st rolls around.

If you want to finish the year strong and get back on track with your goals, grab a notebook and follow what I call the “3R” exercise for midyear resolutions: review, reassess, and reset.