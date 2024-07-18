Follow this 3-step process to stay on track with your midyear resolutions 

We’re officially halfway through the year, and the clock is ticking down on how much time we have left to hit the targets we set for ourselves in January.
It probably comes as no surprise to hear that many of us are off target, but what might be more startling is just how many of us that includes: According to a study by Forbes Health, 80% of goal-setters have already fallen off the wagon, and most gave up on their New Year’s resolutions some time ago.
If this has you feeling down, here’s the good news: You’re not alone. There’s still time to make up lost ground before December 31st rolls around.
If you want to finish the year strong and get back on track with your goals, grab a notebook and follow what I call the “3R” exercise for midyear resolutions: review, reassess, and reset.
Step 1: Review your original goals and resolutions
When was the last time you actually looked at your New Year’s resolutions? More important, did you write them down at the start of the year?
There is something to the phrase, “Out of sight, out of mind.” So find your resolutions and muster up the courage to give them a good look-see. It’s important to be kind to yourself in this moment. Don’t beat yourself up for falling behind or losing steam on things you set out to do six months ago. Remember, you’re in good company: 80% of us are right alongside you.
Consider how your priorities may have shifted since you set your goals. If things don’t align anymore, scratch them off the list. If you feel like you absolutely must, find a worthy replacement or adjust your original plan.