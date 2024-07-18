Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Most people have already fallen off the wagon when it comes to achieving their New Year’s goals, but it’s not too late.

Follow this 3-step process to stay on track with your midyear resolutions 

[Photos:
Sam Mgrdichian/Unsplash; Rawpixel]

BY Krissi Driver4 minute read

We’re officially halfway through the year, and the clock is ticking down on how much time we have left to hit the targets we set for ourselves in January.

It probably comes as no surprise to hear that many of us are off target, but what might be more startling is just how many of us that includes: According to a study by Forbes Health, 80% of goal-setters have already fallen off the wagon, and most gave up on their New Year’s resolutions some time ago.

If this has you feeling down, here’s the good news: You’re not alone. There’s still time to make up lost ground before December 31st rolls around.

If you want to finish the year strong and get back on track with your goals, grab a notebook and follow what I call the “3R” exercise for midyear resolutions: review, reassess, and reset.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

Step 1: Review your original goals and resolutions

When was the last time you actually looked at your New Year’s resolutions? More important, did you write them down at the start of the year?

There is something to the phrase, “Out of sight, out of mind.” So find your resolutions and muster up the courage to give them a good look-see. It’s important to be kind to yourself in this moment. Don’t beat yourself up for falling behind or losing steam on things you set out to do six months ago. Remember, you’re in good company: 80% of us are right alongside you.

Consider how your priorities may have shifted since you set your goals. If things don’t align anymore, scratch them off the list. If you feel like you absolutely must, find a worthy replacement or adjust your original plan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Krissi Driver is a freelance writer who helps time-strapped business owners strengthen their "know, like, and trust factor" by pitching ideas for contributor guest articles and podcast interviews, planning and writing blogs, and creating email newsletters so they can effectively reach their ideal audience and sell their products or services. She has written for the New York TimesBusiness InsiderShe Owns Itand other online publications. You can find her on LinkedIn. More

Explore Topics