This startup has a plan to put shipping containers in space

Decades of innovation have made humanity very good at getting spacecraft and satellites into orbit, but companies are still working on an efficient return lane for cargo, which will enable the long-promised in-space manufacturing industry.

One startup leading that charge is Outpost, which is taking a fundamentally different approach to getting things home from orbit. The L.A.-based Earth return company is preparing for the first launch—and return—of Carryall, a spacecraft the size of a shipping container, according to the company.

The current method

Since the early days of human spaceflight, Earth return technology has remained largely unchanged. Space capsules returning from orbit are fitted with ablative heat shields to withstand the immense heat of reentry. They’re filled with large stores of propellant to forcibly decelerate through the atmosphere, and have heavy parachutes or parafoils, which deploy at low altitudes to bring the capsules the rest of the way home.