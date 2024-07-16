This startup has a plan to put shipping containers in space

The space industry is built on a one-way street.
Decades of innovation have made humanity very good at getting spacecraft and satellites into orbit, but companies are still working on an efficient return lane for cargo, which will enable the long-promised in-space manufacturing industry.
One startup leading that charge is Outpost, which is taking a fundamentally different approach to getting things home from orbit. The L.A.-based Earth return company is preparing for the first launch—and return—of Carryall, a spacecraft the size of a shipping container, according to the company.
The current method
Since the early days of human spaceflight, Earth return technology has remained largely unchanged. Space capsules returning from orbit are fitted with ablative heat shields to withstand the immense heat of reentry. They’re filled with large stores of propellant to forcibly decelerate through the atmosphere, and have heavy parachutes or parafoils, which deploy at low altitudes to bring the capsules the rest of the way home.
As a result, space capsules have limited capacity and a hard time hitting a predetermined target on the ground. Anyone trying to get things—from science experiments to pharmaceuticals manufactured in orbit—back to Earth faces extremely high costs, which ultimately limit the number of things that can be built or tested in space and brought back intact.
“The companies that have been successful at this, fundraising at least, they’ve found use cases of things that can fit into these small capsules that have immense value. So, something that can fit into a test tube or a vial that’s worth millions of dollars,” Outpost CEO Jason Dunn says.
However, the future of manufacturing in space depends on Earth return companies finding a way to return much larger volumes from space—like say, shipping containers.