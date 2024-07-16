Medicare could soon start covering digital mental health therapies

For the first time ever, the federal government is seriously considering covering digital therapy tools through Medicare.

The Health Department’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced last week a proposal to reimburse doctors for subscription costs and app fees related to digital mental health treatments. The proposal, which is intended to cover fees on programs “used in conjunction with ongoing behavioral healthcare treatment,” would be a big win for health-tech companies that have struggled in part because of a lack of insurance coverage options. If accepted, the new policy would go into effect in 2025.

“[It is] a big step forward, especially for people over 65 who have become more savvy using some of these tools on the internet,” says Dee Chaudhary, a strategy consultant at Clarivate. “It gives them that added assistance that the doctors just simply have not had the opportunity to offer.”

The proposal from CMS includes three new payment codes that would reimburse mental health providers for incorporating digital tools into their care. This does not include independent usage from those on Medicare; the digital therapy tool needs to be “furnished incident to or integral to professional behavioral health services,” per CMS.