5 times you should stay in your comfort zone

You’ll likely have to step outside your comfort zone if you want to grow. Learning something new is often uncomfortable, but it’s necessary for developing new skills and forging new neural pathways.

While a growth mindset is a critical component for success, there are times when the better choice is to stay inside your comfort zone. Here are five times you should stick to what you’re comfortable doing: 1. You’re in a Period of High Stress If you’re experiencing a lot of stress or feel burned out, reconsider adding something new to your plate. “Sticking to familiar routines can help you feel more in control,” says Henna Pryor, author of Good Awkward: How to Embrace the Embarrassing and Celebrate the Cringe to Become The Bravest You. “It’s like finding a calm spot in the middle of a storm.”

Katy Riddick, managing director for the strategic consulting firm High Lantern Group, agrees. “If you are experiencing grief, trauma, or other personal mental health challenges, sticking to what you know best can help maintain productivity and well-being without adding extra pressure,” she says. “[It can also] have the positive benefit of still feeling like you are a valuable member of the team.” Sometimes, stress comes from the job itself, such as having a lot of out-of-your-comfort-zone activities coinciding, says Joseph Galasso, a clinical psychologist and CEO of Baker Street Behavioral Health. “It is generally good strategy not to show up to every battle you are invited to,” he says. “If you are already trying something new, or several something-news, that require you to be out of your comfort zone, it is okay to say no to others.” 2. You’re Happy in Your Role If you’re currently in a job where you’re a high performer, love your work, and would be perfectly happy continuing in this role for years to come, it’s perfectly fine to stay in your comfort zone, says Cheryl Naumann, chief human resources officer for the University of Phoenix.

“If you feel your role is not likely to be threatened by emerging technologies, and you’re pretty confident that AI won’t take over key parts of your work and render you obsolete, then sticking with your current role may be perfectly acceptable,” she says. Make sure you won’t have regrets, though. “Most people find that stepping out of their comfort zone offers more satisfaction and greater rewards in the long run,” adds Naumann. “The nagging feelings of missed opportunities and chances that you passed up may take a greater toll as time passes than living in discomfort for the short term.” 3. You Need to Be Efficient or Precise Your comfort zone is home to the skills you’ve mastered, which enhances your efficiency and productivity, says Caitlin Collins, organizational psychologist and program strategy director at Betterworks, a goal-management software Company.

“Expertise can lead to consistently high-quality work and can be especially valuable in roles that require precision and reliability,” she explains. “At this level, the employee becomes a role model, even if not actively teaching others, and setting the example for how to do something very well for others to learn by example.” Your comfort zone can also help protect limited resources, adds Pryor. “When resources are tight—whether it’s time, money, or people—sticking to what you know works can help you get the most out of what you have,” she says. “It’s about being smart and not taking unnecessary risks.” 4. Your Performance Is Being Reviewed If you’re in performance review season or you know you’re being assessed, it’s best to demonstrate your level of accomplishment by staying in your comfort zone, says Jason Walker, program director and associate professor of industrial and organizational psychology at Adler University in Vancouver.

“In situations requiring top-notch performance, like during a client meeting or a supervisor’s evaluation, familiar routines can boost accuracy and dependability,” he says. “This empowers employees to use their knowledge and self-assurance to achieve outcomes when the stakes are high.” When you need to feel and appear more confident, the best vantage point is comfort, says Galasso. “Express the things you know and perform with consistency,” he says. “These are great precursor experiences to have prior to stepping out of your comfort zone, asking for a promotion, or trying new things.” 5. You Need a Confidence Boost If you’ve gone through a series of workplace challenges or losses, you may need to take a break to build or rebuild your confidence, says Pryor.