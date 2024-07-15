92 Walmart locations across 4 states are getting their own pizza place

BY Sarah Bregel2 minute read

Customers head to Walmart because they can get everything from lawn chairs to school supplies to groceries all in one place. Now, they’ll be able to grab a slice while shopping, too.

On Monday, Mr Gatti’s Pizza announced it’s teaming up with Walmart to keep customers full by opening new locations within Walmart stores. The pizza chain has locations in Alabama, Oklahoma, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Louisiana, with its largest presence in Texas. The partnership will start with 12 locations throughout North Texas and Southern Oklahoma, and over time, will expand to 92 locations across four states: Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Kentucky. Eventually, it will include other states as well. “Driven by the retailer’s focus on value and quality, Walmart approached us about a partnership because it recognized Mr Gatti’s as a regional favorite with a 55-year legacy of delivering exceptional taste and experiences to our customers,” Jim Phillips, CEO of Mr Gatti’s Pizza, said in a statement. “We’ve been vocal for years now about our ambitious growth goals, and this partnership with Walmart enables us to accelerate our expansion into new areas while continuing to strengthen our presence in familiar communities, bolstering our legacy for long-term success, one slice at a time.”

The concept of dining inside Walmart stores isn’t new. Walmart began adding Dunkin’ restaurants back in 2004, with the first 10 opening in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. They’ve also added such fast-food restaurants as McDonald’s, Subway, and Taco Bell, and in West Coast locations, Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar. In recent months, Walmart has been focused on bringing more customers through its doors with expanded grocery offerings, as people have increasingly turned to budget retailers. It’s also in the process of renovations that will impact around 1,400 stores, including adding grab-and-go food stations. The latest announcement means grocery-seeking shoppers may spend even more time in stores, given they don’t have to leave to grab lunch.