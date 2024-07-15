RNC 2024: Speakers, schedule, and how to watch the Republican National Convention live

BY Shannon Cudd3 minute read

The Republican National Convention (RNC) begins tonight (Monday, July 15) in Milwaukee and lasts four days. Donald Trump is now the formal nominee, and tensions are running high after Saturday’s assassination attempt on the former president’s life, which has heightened security measures and changed the tone of the event. Here’s what we know so far, and how to tune in.

What is the function of the RNC? A convention is a really long and celebratory meeting of delegates. These individuals come together to nominate a presidential candidate and their running mate. They also discuss and agree upon a party platform. This year, 2,429 delegates will attend to vote based on their states’ primary election results. A nominee only needs 1,215 delegates to secure the nomination. A brief history of the RNC The Republican party was first formed in 1854 to oppose the extension of slavery in the Kansas and Nebraska territories. The first convention was held in 1856, but no Deep South delegates attended. In 1860, it took three ballots to nominate Abraham Lincoln.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

What are the major themes of the RNC? Each day of the convention has a specific theme: Monday is “Make America Wealthy Once Again.”

Tuesday will focus on how to “Make America Safe Once Again.”

Wednesday’s topics will expand on plans to “Make America Strong Once Again.”

The finale is “Make America Great Once Again.” Why is the RNC being held in Milwaukee? Wisconsin was chosen strategically by the Republican party because it is a battleground state that President Biden only narrowly won. The Democrats actually planned to use it in 2020 but the pandemic forced things to go mainly online. Most of the action will take place at the Fiserv Forum. Some events will take place at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center, which are located nearby. Who is Donald Trump’s running mate? While there had been many names on the short list for the nominee for vice president (including Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Senator Marco Rubio of Florida), Trump revealed Monday that he has selected JD Vance, the junior U.S. senator from Ohio and author of Hillbilly Elegy.

Who are the confirmed speakers at the RNC? Last week, Lara Trump, cochair of the Republican National Committee, teased the speaker list and hyped up the event. “I think you’ll be very excited, and I think very surprised actually to see a lot of the people that we’re going to have speaking at the convention this year,” she told ABC affiliate station WISN-TV. It’s a family matter for her as she is married to Eric Trump. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Tucker Carlson, Vivek Ramaswamy, and House Speaker Mike Johnson are all scheduled to appear. Congressman Jim Banks and Iowa’s Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird also made the cut. Some of the surprise people Lara Trump might have been alluding to are Amber Rose, a former reality television star turned rapper. Country music stars Lee Greenwood and Chris Janson are also showing their support for Trump.

advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. will speak before the vice presidential nominee. His fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, brother Eric, and Eric’s wife, Lara, will also speak. Former first lady Melania Trump and Trump’s daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany, are sitting this one out. A shift in tone and heightened security Because of the horrible events of Saturday, security measures have been adjusted. The perimeter has been expanded, according to CBS News. A buffer zone is being added. This is because the gunman on Saturday utilized an AR-style rifle outside of the perimeter. A joint threat assessment was created in partnership by the FBI, Secret Service, and local law enforcement. It calls for a heightened awareness but does not identify a specific threat.

Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Brian Schimming spoke to CNN on Monday and stated no plans have changed. “This area is secure, and the convention is going to go off as planned,” he said. How to watch or stream the Republican National Convention Most major networks will carry prime-time coverage of the event in addition to special reports throughout the day. For traditional cable subscribers and those with an over-the-air antenna, this is a great option to get the highlights. For example, ABC’s prime-time coverage will air from 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT. CBS will also cover the convention beginning at 10 p.m. EDT. Cord-cutters can find numerous ways to stream the convention live on a computer, phone, or smart TV. Streams will be available on YouTube, X, Facebook Live, Rumble, Amazon Prime, Twitch, and DirecTV. You can also watch the event via PBS NewsHour, whose YouTube page is embedded below.