9 great Prime Day deals for design lovers

BY Zachary Petit4 minute read

Last year, shoppers snapped up more than 375 million items during Prime Day, Amazon’s annual sale. It’s a mind-boggling number of transactions that Amazon, no doubt, will try to best this year.

As Prime Day 2024 kicks off today, Amazon will be putting more than five million new wares up for grabs across a vast array of 35 categories, with fresh deals dropping as often as every five minutes. As a user, this onslaught of commerce stresses me out. It’s kind of like a citywide garage sale. How do you find the truly great deals before they’re gone, and how do you separate the wheat from the chaff—the veritable vintage Le Creuset among all those quasi-broken lawn tools? Officially, Amazon suggests a strategy of eyeballing its in-app shopping feeds, Inspire and Shop by Interest—as well as monitoring your Amazon Lists, paying attention to “Recommended deals for you,” “Deals related to items you saved” and “Deals you might like,” in addition to the company’s new AI-powered assistant, Rufus.

Per Carmen Nestares, Amazon’s VP of U.S. Prime and Marketing Tech, “This Prime Day, Amazon rolled out over 40 personalized experiences designed to make it easier for Prime members to find deals they’ll love.“ But you could also just let us be your Rufus. This year, we again went spelunking into the early Prime Day deals to see what good design we could turn up. KitchenAid Artisan Series Mixer

The KitchenAid mixer is a storied countertop stalwart that made our Prime Day list last year (and for good reason, given that $350 sale price over the $460 going rate). And while you can whip up a fine batch of cookies with it, it’s capable of so much more . . . such as fresh-made noodles with the pasta roller and cutter attachment, which is also on sale today. Ring Products Galore Amazon bought Ring for $1 billion in 2018—but unlike how Google did Nest homes dirty following its acquisition of the smart home brand, Ring users seem to have come out ahead, particularly when it comes to Prime Day. Whether you’re new to the ecosystem and want an entire alarm kit or are simply looking to snag an extra camera, now’s the time to smarten up your security game.

SodaStream Ensō I’ve had the same SodaStream for more than a decade. Its outer plastic shell fell off long ago, leaving an exposed CO2 cylinder and cheap guts that sound like a dying lawn mower when in operation. Which is why the stainless steel Ensō calls my name. Designed by Naoto Fukasawa (Muji), the higher-end minimalist carbonating device saves around 3,000 plastic bottles a year, while making the CO2 canister installs and overall operation smoother than ever. The price tag of $250 has kept me away, but thanks to the 40% off deal (which is an “invitation-only” offer, aka one that requires you to “request an invitation” by clicking a button), my countertop may soon be looking a lot less like a scrapyard. Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

You’re reading Fast Company’s design vertical, so you probably don’t need me to break down what an Apple Pencil does. Worth knowing instead: The latest version usually costs $129—but right now you can get it for $79. Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker Musicians like Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, and Angus Young made Marshall guitar amps iconic, but you don’t need to play to appreciate the brand’s storied tone. Through the company’s partnership with the Swedish Marshall Group (formerly Zound Industries), it also produces offerings like Bluetooth headphones and speakers. Hefty and loud (as any true Marshall is), the Acton III speaker was also built PVC-free with 70% recycled plastic.

Amazon Kindle Scribe

As someone whose bread and butter is writing about lavish print editions of books, I tried to stay away from e-readers as long as I could. Eventually, I acquiesced when it came to the convenience of traveling with them instead of a backpack teetering with tomes. This Prime Day, Amazon’s most lavish Kindle—the one that serves as both e-reader and notebook—is $100 off. (And hey: You can also snag three free months of Kindle Unlimited. Or, if you’d rather listen to your books, there’s three free months of that, too.) BLUEAIR Air Purifier This customer- (and Consumer Reports-) favorite purifier will suck the dust, allergens and smoke particles out of 1,500+ square feet of air in a half hour—and it’ll do so in style over its hulking Honeywell counterparts. It also comes with an app that allows users to track its filter life in real time.

Amazon Echo Spot Love your Echo Dots? Well, the Spot is basically a Dot, but with a screen that displays the time, weather, music info, and more. And today it costs just $45 over its usual $80 price. Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones