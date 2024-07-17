Gen Z’s blue-collar influencers are spilling the tea on jobs in the trades 

Is social media going to inspire the next generation of tradespeople? Help end the stigma surrounding trade school? Make blue-collar careers the cool choice? I’m hopeful this is happening already, and not a minute too soon given the growing labor shortage in the trades.
At this very moment, I imagine a Gen Zer scrolling through TikTok and stopping to watch a twentysomething electrician’s badass compilation of job-site clips, commenting, “I want to become an electrician. How do I start?”
Then, switching to Instagram, they see an 18-year-old owner of a window cleaning business talking about his goal to earn six figures this year, and comment to ask, “What age were you when you started?”
The exciting truth is these videos and comments exist, courtesy of Lexis Czumak-Abreu, aka Lex the Electrician, who inspires more than 2 million followers across social platforms to consider the electrical trade, and Louis Mouchet, who is on a mission to help his fellow teens start lucrative window cleaning businesses.
How the trades show up on social
I’ve worked with influencers across blue-collar industries for more than seven years, collaborating with them on educational and inspirational content for their peers. In the early days, the pool of influencers in the trades was tiny compared to popular categories like lifestyle.
It was a group of trailblazing entrepreneurs in landscaping, lawn care, plumbing, and contracting. They focused on long-form content on YouTube, Facebook, and increasingly Instagram to train their fellow business owners on the craft and help educate them on the business side—pricing, customer service, hiring, etc. They believed in community over competition and freely shared their knowledge to lift each other.
Fast-forward to 2024, and while those communities continue growing and thriving, we’re now seeing the addition of younger tradespeople coming online and adding short-and-sweet behind-the-scenes and trend-driven content to the mix. They’re making blue-collar go viral and reaching audiences beyond their industry peers.