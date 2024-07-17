Gen Z’s blue-collar influencers are spilling the tea on jobs in the trades 

Is social media going to inspire the next generation of tradespeople? Help end the stigma surrounding trade school? Make blue-collar careers the cool choice ? I’m hopeful this is happening already , and not a minute too soon given the growing labor shortage in the trades .

At this very moment, I imagine a Gen Zer scrolling through TikTok and stopping to watch a twentysomething electrician’s badass compilation of job-site clips, commenting, “I want to become an electrician. How do I start?”

Then, switching to Instagram, they see an 18-year-old owner of a window cleaning business talking about his goal to earn six figures this year, and comment to ask, “What age were you when you started?”

The exciting truth is these videos and comments exist, courtesy of Lexis Czumak-Abreu, aka Lex the Electrician, who inspires more than 2 million followers across social platforms to consider the electrical trade, and Louis Mouchet, who is on a mission to help his fellow teens start lucrative window cleaning businesses.