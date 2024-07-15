Burberry has another new CEO: What to know about Joshua Schulman

In little more than a decade, Burberry, the 170-year-old luxury fashion house, has cycled through four different CEOs in a bid to keep up with the industry’s ever-evolving demands. And as of this morning, a fifth contender is stepping up to the proverbial plate—effective immediately.

The new CEO, Joshua Schulman, is set to take over from Jonathan Akeroyd, whose tenure at the helm lasted just two years. The replacement appears to be part of an effort to rescue the company from dire financial straits: Alongside the new appointment, Burberry reported that first-quarter revenue was down 21%, with sales declining across all regions. Other luxury companies are experiencing their own money woes as the industry at large faces a slowdown.

Here’s what you need to know about Schulman as he gears up to make plaid hot again:

He’s a seasoned leader in the luxury industry

Schulman, 52, has an extensive résumé that features key positions at a slate of other luxury brands, including Gucci, Coach, and Yves Saint Laurent. He headed the iconic pumps brand Jimmy Choo for five years and later worked as president of New York department store Bergdorf Goodman for another five.