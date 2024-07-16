The new Brooklyn Nets logo is the ‘live, laugh, love’ of NBA logos

Talk about nothin’ but net. The Brooklyn Nets recently rolled out a refreshed brand identity that features multiple logos including one that turns the letters of the team’s nickname into a basketball hoop and net mid-swoosh.

Called the “Nets Thread” logo, it’s written in script that uses the flourish on the “N” and the the crossbar of the “T” to make an oval-shaped rim. The team shared images of other scrapped iterations of the new logo on their site showing varying degrees of extra netting attached to the bottom of the letters. Ultimately, they decided to go with a relatively simple version that used the team name alone.

The Nets describe the new secondary logo as a “throughline of hoops with nods to Brooklyn’s unique style and our roots in New Jersey” and added that it’s “stylized for the borough.” The new script logo looks vaguely spray painted, like an urban version of a “live, love, laugh” sign you might find at TJ Maxx.

A team of Nets logos

The new logo joins the team’s updated primary logo—the “B-Ball” logo—which shows the letter B inside a basketball, as well as a version that’s encircled like a seal with black-and-white bands and the words “Brooklyn Nets.” It’s an update to an older version of the logo that instead read “Brooklyn New York.” As the team put it: “Twelve years in, you know where we’ll be.”