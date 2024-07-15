DJT stock price today: Trump Media shares skyrocket after assassination attempt

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

The stock price of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (ticker: DJT) is surging Monday morning in premarket trading, as of the time of this writing. It is the first day the markets are set to open since the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Here’s what you need to know.

The assassination attempt On Saturday, July 13, a gunman opened fire on the former president while he was campaigning near Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump’s ear was wounded, but the former president was otherwise unharmed. Three spectators were also hit, one of them fatally. Federal law enforcement officials say a motive has yet to be determined, and the FBI says the shooter so far appeared to be working alone. The gunman was killed by a Secret Service sniper moments after the former president was struck. DJT shares skyrocket As of the time of this writing on Monday morning, shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) are skyrocketing in premarket trading. DJT stock is up nearly 50% to over $46 per share. DJT shares had previously closed at $30.88 per share on Friday, July 12, one day before the assassination attempt.

TMTG was founded by the former president in 2021. Its main product is Truth Social, Trump’s social media network. In March 2024, TMTG merged with the special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp., effectively taking Trump Media & Technology Group public. TMTG now trades on the Nasdaq. When Trump Media & Technology Group went public in March 2024, DJT shares were trading around $54 per share, which means that even though the shares are up a significant amount today so far, they are still trading below their Nasdaq debut price earlier this year. Why are DJT shares surging? There is no fundamental business reason why DJT shares are surging this morning. That is, Trump Media & Technology Group didn’t announce some new product or disclose that Truth Social is suddenly raking in money.

Rather, the likely reason for the stock surge is that investors may be betting that the assassination attempt will increase Trump’s popularity, and thus his chances of winning the election. Increased popularity could send more people to his Truth Social network, boosting its advertising revenue. Of course, it’s also possible some fans of the former president may be snapping up DJT stock simply to show support for Trump. How are the rest of the markets reacting? Besides Trump Media & Technology Group’s surging share price, the rest of the markets seem to be relatively steady this morning so far. As of the time of this writing, S&P futures, Dow futures, and Nasdaq futures are all currently flat, all hovering up by around half a percent.