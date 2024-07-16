4 reasons why your organization should be using internal talent marketplaces

As organizations worldwide continue to grapple with a rapidly changing labor market , they’re simultaneously trying their best to engage and upskill their workforce . In response, many organizations have turned to internal talent marketplaces (ITMs) to deliver on these priorities.

ITMs are employee-facing platforms that use artificial intelligence to match employees to experiential learning and development opportunities based on their unique skills and experiences. Earlier this year, Gartner surveyed more than 600 HR staff and more than 2,000 non-HR staff and found that 40% of managers reported trusting HR technology to help them identify prospective internal candidates for positions. Additionally, 46% of managers reported they trust AI to identify the workforce skills that organizations will likely need in the future, and 51% trust AI to suggest learning content to team members.

Organizations are rapidly adopting ITMs to provide valuable insight into available skills in the organization, and to provide workers with equitable insight into available growth opportunities. They are key to enabling adaptability, resiliency, and experiential learning.

Despite the potential for transformational impact, organizations need to be intentional about how they adopt the technology, and for what purpose. Talent management leaders interested in adopting this technology should assess their organizational needs and consider how ITMs could align with their strategic objectives.