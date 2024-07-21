This weather app is a must—even for Apple Weather and Google Weather users

Most weather apps aren’t ideal for road trips. Sure, you can see the weather in a particular city, but what will the weather actually be like along your driving route?

I’ve had times I seemed to be driving with a storm—and times I just missed one. So what if a weather app could give you insights about your route, helping you choose the right time to leave—or the right route to take?

Earlier this month, when I was driving through Pennsylvania and the sky suddenly opened up with a storm that barely let me see the road in front of me, I was thinking about how useful a weather app like that would be.

And I’ve got good news: I found an app that fills that exact void—one popular weather services like Apple Weather, Google Weather, and most third-party providers fail to address effectively. I’ll be using for all my road trips from here on out. And I think you’ll find it to be every bit as indispensable.