This weather app is a must—even for Apple Weather and Google Weather users

Most weather apps aren’t ideal for road trips. Sure, you can see the weather in a particular city, but what will the weather actually be like along your driving route?
I’ve had times I seemed to be driving with a storm—and times I just missed one. So what if a weather app could give you insights about your route, helping you choose the right time to leave—or the right route to take?
Earlier this month, when I was driving through Pennsylvania and the sky suddenly opened up with a storm that barely let me see the road in front of me, I was thinking about how useful a weather app like that would be.
And I’ve got good news: I found an app that fills that exact void—one popular weather services like Apple Weather, Google Weather, and most third-party providers fail to address effectively. I’ll be using for all my road trips from here on out. And I think you’ll find it to be every bit as indispensable.
Your weather app travel companion
The weather app in question is Morecast. It has an extremely useful Plan Your Route tool I’ve never seen in any weather app before. It can show you the weather along a driving route at any departure time you choose.
➜ Morecast is available on the web on both desktop and smartphones. It also offers a mobile app for Android or iPhone, though those apps honestly aren’t great, and I find the web app experience to be superior—no matter what type of device you’re using.