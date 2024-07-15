Moving Generative AI from the playground to the real world

BY Govind Balakrishnan for Adobe2 minute read

“2023 was the year of fun and experimentation with generative AI. But 2024 needs to be the year that we bring generative AI out of the playground and into production.” David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s Digital Media Business, opened Adobe’s recent “Design Made Easy” virtual event with these words. He then offered marketers and business users alike a roadmap for doing just that. By leveraging the power of the newly announced Adobe Express business capabilities, leading brands and agencies around the world can empower everyone in their organization to create more visually compelling content faster than ever before—all while protecting the integrity of their brands.

Today, content fuels the digital economy, and demand for standout content that drives business impact continues to rise. Consumers and business customers now expect content to be personalized to their individual needs. As a result, companies must find a way to scale content production exponentially without an exponential increase in resources. A NEW LINK IN THE CONTENT SUPPLY CHAIN Adobe knows this challenge well. We’re a leader in providing a unique combination of industry-leading creative and marketing apps for the world’s largest companies. As a result, we can provide our customers with comprehensive content supply chain solutions—from planning the content you need to creating stunning content more efficiently to delivering that content to the right audiences, all the way to optimizing and measuring your content’s impact. At the event, Adobe showcased the critical role Adobe Express is playing in organizations’ content supply chains, providing brand stewards with the power to protect their brands. With Adobe Express, regional marketers, sales, communications, and HR teams can quickly and easily design effective content like TikTok videos, Instagram posts, videos, flyers, banners, and presentations quickly and easily with the image, design, video, animation, and generative AI capabilities within the application.

Adobe Express also empowers creative professionals to easily work across modalities—including video, design, and animation—and make quick edits or approve content from anywhere so they can spend more time bringing their creative visions to life. MARKETING LEADERS TAKE THE STAGE The “Design Made Easy” event featured marketing leaders from large enterprises like Unilever, IBM, and Adobe to nonprofits like 100cameras and Limitless Solutions sharing how their teams are benefitting from Adobe Express. For example, IBM marketing teams are personalizing content while staying on brand using Adobe Express. According to Jonathan H. Adashek, senior vice president of marketing and communications at IBM, “Marketers are looking for trusted AI that seamlessly integrates into their work. Adobe Express for Enterprise is empowering marketers at IBM to create on-brand content aligned to business objectives that delivers compelling, personalized experiences to targeted audiences.” According to Aaron Rajan, global VP for consumer experience technology at Unilever: “Over the last year, we have been pioneering the use of AI technology like Adobe Firefly and Adobe Express with all our marketers worldwide, helping responsibly create and scale on-brand content for our 400 brands, across 100+ marketers and 3.2 billion consumers who use our brands every day. Working with partners like Adobe who share our commitment to responsible AI use and our passion for creating great experiences, allow us to confidently scale these technologies across our global workforce.”

