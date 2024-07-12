AI expansion vs. climate goals: Can companies achieve both?

Hundreds of companies have vowed to reduce their carbon emissions in recent years. But with AI on the rise, carbon-neutral goals are only getting more challenging to achieve.

In 2019, before AI made its way to the forefront, Amazon cofounded The Climate Pledge, which committed more than 500 companies to net-zero goals by 2040. The following year, another 90 companies joined The Better Climate Challenge, which proposed lowering emissions by 50% by 2030. While the goals are headed in the right direction, climate emissions are not, especially now that many of those same companies are focused on AI efforts.

Google, for instance, was once widely viewed as one of the leaders of the clean energy movement, but now its emissions are increasing rather than shrinking. The company revealed in a new report that it had vowed to go net-zero but that its emissions grew 13% in 2023. Compared to 2019, emissions soared even more—by a staggering 48%. “As we further integrate AI into our products, reducing emissions may be challenging,” the report reads.

The company says AI is the culprit, as it puts a greater demand on data centers that require a ton of electricity to keep up and running. The company is no longer claiming the “net-zero” label and says it plans to achieve this now by 2030.