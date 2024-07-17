5 ways leaders can instill core values throughout their organization

BY Mike Stone4 minute read

Core values are the DNA of any organization. They can’t just be words on your website or live on a conference room wall. They must be the backbone of a company’s culture, how you behave as an organization, and the guiding light when leadership has to make tough business decisions. In fact, a study by Gallup found that organizations that actively implement their core values in everyday practices see higher employee engagement and a lower turnover rate compared to those that don’t.

As CEO of CertaPro Painters, I have lived, breathed, imparted, and championed our company’s core values for nearly 25 years, through two recessions, a global pandemic, and a range of significant economic challenges. A company’s core values get tested during these times, but what I’ve learned along the way is they can help an organization achieve a strong corporate culture and business success if they are instilled appropriately and rooted in everything you do. Here are five ways company leadership can infuse core values throughout their organization. Keep core values front and center Core values are the cultural beginning of any organization and start at the executive level, period. Leaders must not deviate from the company’s core values and should emulate and communicate them to the entire organization regularly. At CertaPro, we highlight our core values at the start of every meeting, call, and event so that our team never loses sight of what we are trying to achieve. A leader must be an evangelist for the company’s story, mission, and direction, and be relentless in communicating its core values and goals.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Make decisions rooted in your values Leaders are regularly faced with making difficult business decisions. One effective approach for leaders is to examine each individual scenario and assess whether it aligns with the company’s core values. Running a business is hard work, but the best decisions are made when they are rooted in these founding principles. Staffing decisions should also be firmly based on your core values. When we interview candidates, we always ask, “Tell me about a time when you struggled with a task, and how did you get better at it?” This question helps us identify individuals who not only possess resilience and a growth mindset but also embody one of our core values, which is to practice continuous improvement. We seek individuals whose actions and attitudes reflect our values, as they are more likely to thrive within our culture and contribute positively to the team. Share stories to boost employee engagement In addition to communicating core values on a regular basis, leaders should share examples of how employees are helping bring them to life. For example, we always end our staff calls with “Kudos.” During Kudos, we highlight employees who have embodied our values and put them into action by sharing a story.

Everyone has a different value that matters to them, but sharing how employees manifest them in their actions and behaviors is imperative. If you continually celebrate your core values in action, it perpetuates that this is the expectation in the organization. Apply behaviors to your values Every core value needs a behavior to support it. This is important. Embedding values in your organization requires actionable behaviors that manifest these values in tangible ways. For instance, every one of our values is backed by a specific behavior. A couple of examples include: Have Pride in What You Do: This value is demonstrated by providing a space for people to share their accomplishments and celebrate them. Recognizing and appreciating the efforts of team members positively impacts the whole team and fosters a culture of collaboration, accountability, and respect when contributions are valued and recognized. Respect the Individual: The behavior associated with this core value is valuing all people and respecting their ideas and beliefs. This does not mean we have to agree with all viewpoints, but we acknowledge them and respect the individuals who hold them. Research shows that organizations with clearly defined core values and corresponding behaviors see significant benefits. According to Gallup, companies that align employee behaviors with values experience a 29% increase in workforce engagement and a 23% increase in profitability.

advertisement

Leadership should celebrate values in action Leadership should celebrate core values by actively observing and acknowledging employees who exemplify them and embody these principles in their work. This not only boosts morale but also reinforces the importance of core values across the entire team. We do this through various annual company awards that recognize our franchisees and corporate staff. One is the Golden Rule Award, which is a peer-nominated award given to those who are not just performing their duties but are the living embodiments of our principles, inspiring others to follow suit. By showcasing the accomplishments of these outstanding individuals, we create a culture in which core values are not just abstract concepts but integral parts of our daily operations. This recognition encourages everyone to strive for excellence, knowing that their efforts are noticed and appreciated.