Stop & Shop is closing 32 stores in the Northeast: Full list of supermarket’s doomed locations

Stop & Shop, a well-known supermarket chain in the Northeast, will close 32 stores by November, the company said on Friday. The closures will mostly affect New Jersey and Massachusetts, and they come as the chain has been squeezed by low-priced retailers.
“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers, and communities,” Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop, said in the announcement.
Reid also noted that 190 Stop & Shop stores have been remodeled and that those are outperforming the dated ones.
Still, it seems the company has struggled to compete with discount retailers including Walmart, Costco, Aldi, and Lidl. That’s especially true because, while some discount retailers have been expanding grocery offerings—Walmart recently added a new premium label—Shop & Stop has gone in reverse, closing its fresh meat and seafood counters in many stores.
In May, Stop & Shop’s parent company, Dutch-based Ahold Delhaize, told investors that it planned to close underperforming locations and that it would be evaluating brand density, the market position each store holds, and overall performance, according to JJ Fleeman, the company’s CEO for the U.S.
Stop & Shop’s website lists 397 stores in the U.S., most of which are in Massachusetts. After the closures, 365 stores will remain. Stop & Shop has said that employees at impacted locations will be offered other opportunities within the company.
Below, the full list of stores marked for closure and neighboring locations that will remain open:
Connecticut
- 100 Division St., Ansonia
- 211 High St., Torrington (931 Torringford St. will remain open)
- 1937 West Main St., Stamford (2200 Bedford St. will remain open)
- 855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (1360 East Town Rd. will remain open)
- 72 Newtown Rd., Danbury (44 Lake Ave. Ext. will remain open)
Massachusetts
- 932 North Montello St., Brockton
- 36 New State Highway, Raynham
- 341 Plymouth St., Halifax
- 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
- 165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)
- 415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St. locations will remain open)
- 545 Lincoln St., Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St. will remain open)
- 24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St. will remain open)
New Jersey
- 1083 Inman Ave., Edison
- 1049 U.S. Highway 1 South, Edison
- 4861 U.S. Highway 9, Howell
- 1278 U.S. Highway 22, Phillipsburg
- 581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway
- 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt
- 1221 State Rte. 27, Franklin Township
- 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood
- 505 Richmond Ave., Point Pleasant Beach
- 2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson
New York
- 2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn
- 130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale
- 7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw
- 294 Middle Country Rd., Coram
- 240 East Sandford Blvd., Mt. Vernon
- 132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead
- 2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow
Rhode Island
- 11 Commerce Way, Johnston
- 176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)