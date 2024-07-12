Stop & Shop is closing 32 stores in the Northeast: Full list of supermarket’s doomed locations

Stop & Shop, a well-known supermarket chain in the Northeast, will close 32 stores by November, the company said on Friday. The closures will mostly affect New Jersey and Massachusetts, and they come as the chain has been squeezed by low-priced retailers.

“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers, and communities,” Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop, said in the announcement.

Reid also noted that 190 Stop & Shop stores have been remodeled and that those are outperforming the dated ones.

Still, it seems the company has struggled to compete with discount retailers including Walmart, Costco, Aldi, and Lidl. That’s especially true because, while some discount retailers have been expanding grocery offerings—Walmart recently added a new premium label—Shop & Stop has gone in reverse, closing its fresh meat and seafood counters in many stores.