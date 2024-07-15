Why tailoring strategic communication is key to startup success

BY Adi Gozes4 minute read

I recently gave presentations about venture capital to four different audiences—my child’s 6th-grade class, university students, my father’s pension club, and a team at Amazon Web Services (AWS). Each experience was a lesson in empathy and adaptation, teaching me invaluable lessons about tailoring strategic communications effectively to your audience. Lessons that can be aptly applied to founders pursuing startup success as they navigate a slew of stakeholders—from investors to customers to employees and beyond.

From Playgrounds to Pensions My journey began in an unexpected arena: my child’s 6th-grade classroom. Invited to discuss innovation, I saw eyes wide with curiosity as they witnessed the potential of Generative AI. Explaining how venture capitalists evaluate potential in startups, I simplified complex ideas into stories of dreamers who build from scratch. Their eager questions reminded me that at the heart of effective communication is the ability to inspire. My next audience was a stark contrast: a lecture hall filled with computer-science students. Here, the future shapers of technology were more interested in jobs. I delved into the specifics of VC operations and the paths one could take toward a career in venture capital. At my father’s pension club, the atmosphere was different yet again. The group sought a broader understanding of the startup ecosystem in Israel, particularly about the current risks in investment. My presentation was less about the how and more about the why, highlighting the impact of venture capital on national and global scales.

The final group was the most challenging: professionals at AWS. This audience, already well-versed in startup dynamics, wanted insights into portfolio management and investment strategies. My approach was direct, and I was more comfortable using industry jargon, tailored to resonate with their daily interactions and challenges. Through these various experiences, I gained valuable insights into something entrepreneurs do for me, sometimes well and sometimes less so: adapting messaging. Whether speaking to investors, customers, or your team, the core principles remain the same: Understand your audience, empathize with their needs, and craft your message accordingly. Strategic communication and startup success Despite the diversity of the audiences, some messaging elements are universally effective. Everyone appreciates a bold vision, clarity, and the personal touch in communication. Yet, the balance of these elements must be finely adjusted based on the listener. For instance, while airline customers might prioritize affordability, investors are more interested in profitability strategies.

Investors When speaking to investors, they first need to grasp the problem your startup aims to solve, the market need, and your go-to market strategy. Investors want to see that entrepreneurs have the will, character, and strategy for success. To bolster trust, founders should share past hardships and show how they were able to overcome these challenges. Once investors have been won over, they ultimately have one desire: return on investment. This requires subsequent communications to be confident and transparent—if company KPIs are below expectations, be honest with investors, but follow up with the plan for meeting expectations the next time. Clients The key to effective communication with potential customers is in catering to their specific needs. This can be especially hard for startups with a first-time product, as potential customers want to see proof of the solution. After all, most of us will check reviews or ask friends for recommendations before booking a hotel or downloading an app. Without prior use cases or reviews to leverage, a startup’s best sales tool (aside from the product itself) is the right messaging.

Founders must explain not only how their product is different from competing solutions, but why these differences make it a better fit. They must also sell customers the vision of their brand, which goes beyond mere solutions and taps into an emotional affinity that will ultimately yield customer retention. Employees Beyond salary and benefits, employees want fulfillment and pride in their work. If your company’s mission has a beneficial impact on society, share this narrative and any supporting data to bring this point home. For companies that aren’t “changing the world” and don’t have the prestige of a Fortune 500 company, founders will need to work even harder to craft a compelling narrative that keeps employees excited about their work. For instance, when a company is struggling, employees will likely have fears of being let go. Rather than fill them with job anxiety, founders must be able to instill a sense of dedication and camaraderie in the team that compels them to work through good times and bad. Messaging Makes the Company Effective communication is vital for the success of any startup. By understanding and addressing the specific needs of each stakeholder, founders can enhance their company’s appeal and increase the likelihood of success.