3 affordable AI apps for time-strapped video creators

Making videos is a tedious way to make a living—or at least it used to be. Lately, it’s gotten a lot easier because AI video tools have gotten shockingly good in a short amount of time.

Here are three worthy tools that can save hours and hours of time, enhance creativity, and streamline workflows, all without breaking the bank.

[Photo: Happy Scribe]

Happy Scribe: AI Transcripts and Subtitles

Happy Scribe is an AI-driven platform that offers automatic transcription and subtitling services. It’s a game-changer for video creators who want to make their content more accessible and SEO-friendly. I’ve been using this to create product videos for my day job and the transcripts and subtitles are super accurate, saving me several days of manual work each year.

It’s not perfect: There’s always a little bit of tweaking to be done, but its transcriptions are very close. There’s also an option to pay a bit more to have a human team fine-tune the outputs.