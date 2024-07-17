Why Gen Z and millennial workers are motivated differently

BY Avery Morgan3 minute read

Despite the similarities, Gen Zers and millennials can be different when it comes to their workplace expectations and ambitions.

For employers and managers tasked with keeping these workers engaged, understanding these nuances and tailoring your motivational approach could be the difference between a workforce that gives 110% and one suffering from chronic staff turnover. Here’s how to keep Gen Z and millennials motivated in the workplace: Work-life balance Where millennials desire a healthy dose of downtime, for Gen Z it’s a top priority. In fact, 7 out of 10 Gen Zers prioritize family and relationship over their career. Excessive overtime, blocked vacation requests, and calls outside of working hours are almost certain to tank the morale of Gen Z employees. Millennials, however, tend to be more willing to go the extra mile if it improves their career prospects.

However, flexibility, when it comes to when and where they work, is a must for millennials and Gen Zers alike. For both of these generations, flexibility and working remotely aren’t benefits; they’re “nonnegotiables.” Support and autonomy While some leaders stereotype Gen Z workers as naive and unprofessional, I have found that they are generally consummate professionals and don’t require constant hand-holding to get the job done. In fact, both generations have a burning desire for greater autonomy. They don’t want step-by-step instructions; they want to figure out how to achieve it on their own. For instance, one survey found that two-thirds of Gen Z and millennial information workers seek greater autonomy in choosing the apps, services, and devices they use to complete their work. Where Gen Z and millennial workers differ is in the applause they expect for their hard work. For many Gen Zers, it’s important they feel valued in the workplace.

However, for millennials, I have found that actions speak louder than words. Millennials crave recognition for their work too, but they would prefer their employer show it through promotions, pay increases, and perks. Learning and development For Gen Zers, their primary motivation lies in bettering themselves. One report found that 80% of Gen Z workers would prefer a job that allows them to explore many new skills over one that requires them to focus on a single task. To keep Gen Zers stimulated, constantly challenge them to learn on the job with new responsibilities. Millennials, an ambitious group just beginning to find their feet on the higher rungs of the corporate ladder, similarly value learning and development that takes them a step closer to achieving their ambitions. For instance, professional recruitment consultancy Robert Walters found that 91% of millennials consider the potential for career progression when choosing a new job. Therefore, don’t expect millennials to hang around if these opportunities don’t present themselves.

However, how well millennial employees engage depends entirely on the approach. They like to take development at their own pace, so I believe you’re better off facilitating short courses and bursts of micro-learning when motivating millennials. Community and teamwork For the most part, research suggests that millennials just want to be left alone. A past study by the World Economic Forum found 42% of millennial workers would switch jobs if it allowed them to work independently on a project of their choosing. Gen Zers, on the other hand, don’t want to endure the 9-to-5 grind on their own. They value community and are much more likely to join and thrive on a tight-knit team. To help them settle in, consider a “buddy system”—pairing Gen Z hires with senior staff that will show them the ropes. To keep them motivated? Help them connect with colleagues, both professionally and socially. For example, you can schedule team-wide brainstorming sessions during the day and regular social events to keep Gen Z workers motivated.

Salary and benefits When it comes to incentives, millennial and Gen Z workers want what we all do: a competitive salary, decent health insurance, and plenty of vacation. Millennials feel the burden of unmanageable student loan repayments, so benefits that assist them in clearing their debt can also sweeten the deal. In fact, millennials owe $35,000 on average. Therefore, debt-support benefits can sway their decision-making and motivate them to stick with an employer. Gen Zers similarly find themselves burdened by large debt and low wages, but no amount of money will convince them to stick it out in a bad job. Another survey found that 37% of Gen Z workers would put job satisfaction ahead of security or salary.