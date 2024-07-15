It’s not just you. Your coworkers really are getting more annoying

Just about everyone has had to deal with an annoying coworker at some point in their careers.

In a recent survey of about 3,000 workers by cover letter and résumé builder Kickresume, 85% of respondents said they’ve had to put up with an aggravating colleague, and 58% say this negatively affected their productivity.

“It affects our performance and behavior at the workplace in a very real, tangible, and even measurable, way,” explained Kickresume’s head of content, Martin Poduska. “Only 12% said that it doesn’t actually affect their work that much, so productivity really does get affected by people being annoyed.”

Poduska adds that the shift to remote work has helped some create more distance between themselves and their most annoying colleagues, with 45% saying it had a positive impact, and 22% saying it had no effect.