4 personality traits that might hold you back from getting promoted

BY Alyshia Hull

When it comes to getting a promotion at work, several factors can either hold you back—or help you get ahead. Elements like your performance and experience play a crucial role in determining your career trajectory, as well as things out of your control, such as the number of available positions and budget constraints. But when it comes to personality, are there traits that might hold you back from getting promoted?

According to Bonnie Dilber, the recruiting manager for Zapier’s business recruiting team, it’s important to consider the company you work for, as different traits work better in different environments. For example, if a salesperson fears public speaking, that could hold them back from advancing, but it might not affect someone in a different role that doesn’t require frequent speaking. Still, when it comes to getting promoted, there are a few traits that will hold someone back in almost any industry. The good news is these are often things that you can work to change if getting a promotion is your goal.

Not being receptive to feedback “One trait that will hold someone back from a promotion in almost any space is the inability to receive feedback,” says Dilber. If someone isn’t receptive, is overly arrogant, and doesn’t know how to apply feedback to their work, it can significantly hinder their career, she says. “If you’re not able to take feedback from others, it limits your ability to grow and improve in your work. That, in itself, makes you a less compelling candidate for growth,” she says. If you find that you’re getting the same feedback over and over again, take that as a signal that it’s something you really need to work on, advises Dilber.

