AT&T data breach update: Call and text records compromised in massive hack impacting nearly all wireless customers

AT&T has disclosed a significant data breach that compromised user information for nearly all of its mobile phone customers during a six-month period in 2022.

The incident, reported as one of the largest private communications data breaches in recent history, affected millions of customers and highlights potential vulnerabilities in the use of third-party cloud services.

According to the company, the data was accessed on third-party data warehousing tool Snowflake, which recently made headlines for hosting data stolen from Ticketmaster.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), AT&T revealed that an internal investigation in April uncovered that hackers had “unlawfully accessed and copied AT&T call logs” stored on a third-party cloud platform.