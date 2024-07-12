Intel could reap $1 billion in software sales by 2027. Here’s how they plan to do it

Intel’s push into software is going well and the company could have cumulative software revenue of $1 billion by the end of 2027, Chief Technology Officer Greg Lavender told Reuters.

Intel made north of $100 million in software revenue in 2021, the year Lavender was brought in from cloud computing company VMware by CEO Pat Gelsinger to steer the chipmaker’s software strategy. Since then, Intel has bought three software companies.

“I have a goal of getting to $1 billion of software and developer cloud subscription revenue,” he said. “I think I’m on track to hit this goal by the end of 2027 … maybe sooner.”

Intel, which generated $54 billion in revenue in 2023, offers a range of software services and tools for hire, ranging from cloud computing to artificial intelligence.